Spurs share first images of coronavirus testing taking place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The stadium’s huge basement car park is being used to conduct the drive-through COVID-19 operation for North Middlesex University Hospital staff, their families and dependents

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has officially become the first Premier League ground to be used for coronavirus testing, as shown in images shared by the club in the ongoing fight against the killer disease.

Around 70 tests per day are expected to be accommodated at the 62,000 capacity stadium, supported by 10 nurses between 10am-2pm, Monday-Friday.

Images show cars driving into the underground a the driver being swabbed by a nurse wearing full coronavirus protection gear without needing to exit the vehicle.

Pregnancy scans, antenatal clinics and a maternal day unit will also be hosted at the north London site to free up local NHS capacity.

Officially known as the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the club’s new ground was built on the site of their old White Hart Lane stadium for an estimated cost of between £850m to £1bn and opened in April last year.

The stadium, which has now had a major section repurposed to offer the NHS services, is one mile away from North Middlesex University Hospital.

The Women’s Outpatient Clinic operates Monday – Saturday and sees up to 70 patients visit every day with up to 30 staff on site at any one time.

Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy said: “We are proud to be handing over our stadium to our wonderful NHS as we fight COVID-19 together.

“We reached out to the NHS and the Mayor of London’s Office when the pandemic first started to explore ways in which our stadium’s facilities could be of use, so we are pleased to see this now becoming a reality.

“I should like to commend staff at North Middlesex Hospital, along with our own Stadium Operations team, who have worked tirelessly over recent weeks to find solutions to transform our stadium for such a vital cause.”

Maria Kane, Chief Executive of North Middlesex Hospital, said: “We are so grateful to Tottenham Hotspur for providing their wonderful facilities for our staff, patients and local community during these difficult times.”