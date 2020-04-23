Spurs stars break social distancing guidelines again as Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko train

Tottenham appear to have breached government rules on social distancing once again amid the coronavirus crisis, after Serge Aurier posted a video of himself and Moussa Sissoko training together

Tottenham star Serge Aurier has posted a video of himself and team-mate Moussa Sissoko training together during the lockdown, in a breach of government guidelines on preventing the spread of coronavirus.

The incident represents the third time that Spurs have fallen foul of the COVID-related lockdown in a matter of weeks.

First boss Jose Mourinho travelled to Tanguy Ndombele’s home to deliver an impromptu training session on a nearby public space, while Ryan Sessegnon and Davinson Sanchez were spotted running side by side nearby.

The two Tottenham players live in the same complex but do not live together, and as government guidelines state, you can only exercise with people from your own household.

Then Mourinho was joined on a walk by goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos and tactical analyst Ricardo Formosinho, with the trio not adhering to social distancing guidelines as they are not believed to be living under the same roof.

Mourinho was given a stern warning by Tottenham chiefs earlier this month, with players and staff reminded of their responsibilities.

But now Aurier has joined the list of rule breakers by training and sitting together with Sissoko in public.

The Spurs right-back is wearing a mask and in the first video is socially distanced from his pal and former Newcastle ace.

However, in later videos he is sitting next to the France international and then later the two Tottenham players sprint alongside each other before turning around.

The videos have since been deleted by the Ivory Coast international, who has previously posted videos out running alongside a person believed to be a personal trainer.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has officially become the first Premier League ground to be used for coronavirus testing, as shown in images shared by the club in the ongoing fight against the killer disease.

Around 70 tests per day are expected to be accommodated at the 62,000 capacity stadium, supported by 10 nurses between 10am-2pm, Monday-Friday.

Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy said: “We are proud to be handing over our stadium to our wonderful NHS as we fight COVID-19 together.

“We reached out to the NHS and the Mayor of London’s Office when the pandemic first started to explore ways in which our stadium’s facilities could be of use, so we are pleased to see this now becoming a reality.”