St Patrick’s Day greetings and messages: Best quotes to share on St Patrick’s Day

HAPPY ST PATRICK’S DAY! Today, March 17, is St Patrick’s Day honouring the patron saint of Ireland. Here are the best quotes to share on St Patrick’s Day.

St Patrick’s Day falls on March 17 each year, and celebrates the patron saint of Ireland. Around the world celebrations are held and many don the colour green to represent the country.

Parades are held, homes and pubs decorated and Irish people across the world come together to celebrate. This year celebrations may be different as the coronavirus outbreak has triggered lockdown across many countries. However, you can still send a message or two to your loved ones to commemorate the day. Below are the best quotes to send on St Patrick’s Day.

Quotes for St Patrick’s Day May your blessings outnumber the shamrocks that grow. And may trouble avoid you wherever you go. For the whole world is Irish on the Seventeenth o’ March! – Thomas Augustine Daly For each petal on the shamrock, this brings a wish your way: Good health, good luck, and happiness for today and every day.

Yeah, it’s St. Paddy’s Day. Everyone’s Irish tonight. – Norman Reedus, “The Boondock Saints” Never iron a four-leaf clover, because you don’t want to press your luck. The list of Irish saints is passing counting; but in it all no other figure is so human, friendly, and lovable as St. Patrick. – Stephen Gwynn May St. Patrick guard you wherever you go, and guide you in whatever you do and may his loving protection be a blessing to you always.

How is St Patrick’s Day celebrated? St Patrick’s Day is often celebrated with eating drinking and dancing – as Lenten restrictions were historically lifted for this day. There are parades festivals traditional Irish music sessions and celebrators often wear predominantly green clothes. Often pubs and bars hold special St Patrick’s Day events, however, due to the coronavirus spread there may be some restrictions in place this year.

Who was St Patrick? St Patrick was a Romano-British Christian missionary and bishop in Ireland during the 5th century. His father was a deacon, and his grandfather a priest in the Christian church – and Patrick was believed to be from a wealthy Romano-British family. There are some unknowns about St Patrick, and most of what is known about him is from his own work the Declaration. In the Declaration, Patrick was reportedly kidnapped from Wales by Irish raiders and taken to Gaelic Ireland as a slave.

Patrick spent six years working as a shepherd in Ireland and found God during his time there. According to the Declaration, God told Patrick to escape to the coast – where he could board a ship that was waiting for him. After travelling home, Patrick then became a priest and later returned to Ireland in order to convert the pagan Irish to Christianity. The Declaration states he spent many years evangelising in the northern half of Ireland – converting “thousands” in the process.

