St Patrick’s Day: Top things to do for St Patrick’s Day as coronavirus cancels parade

ST PATRICK’S DAY parades and celebrations throughout the UK and the rest of the world have been cancelled in light of the coronavirus pandemic. What can you do to celebrate St Patrick’s day instead?

Ireland has closed all bars and pubs meaning revellers will have to stay at home to celebrate St Patrick’s Day. Many of the UK’s pubs and restaurants are still open despite the prime minister’s advice to exercise social distancing and only travel if absolutely essential.

New government guidelines advise entire households to go into lockdown for 14 days if one person displays any symptoms. On Monday, Boris Johnson advised that by the weekend, people over the age of 70 or with serious underlying health conditions will be asked to stay at home for 12 weeks. The Government also announced a number of ‘social distancing’ measures on Monday, including advice that people should work from home if possible. However, there are still plenty of home-based activities you can take part in this St Patricks’ Day.

On the box Netflix has released a documentary called ‘I am Patrick’ for the celebrations. The documentary looks into centuries of myths and legends to tell the story of St Patrick through historical re-enactments, expert interviews and Patrick’s own writings. Read Irish writers Ireland has superb literary tradition, boasting a wide range of writers to suit high and low brow tastes. Get stuck in with James Joyce, Colm Toibin, Roddy Doyle and Marian Keyes who are all lauded internationally for their novels. At this time, it is best to download on the reading app of your smartphone or kindle, as local libraries and bookshops are closed.

Cook up a storm Many traditional Irish recipes are available all over the internet and are great for feeding crowds. Recipes have varied across regions and time but an Irish stew is usually made from lamb, root vegetables, potatoes, onion and parsley. A Dublin Coddle is great for using up leftovers and store cupboard ingredients.

Dice sausages and bacon with potatoes and onion and cook altogether for a delicious one pot meal. Irish soda bread is made by replacing leavening agent yeast with sodium bicarbonate and buttermilk. You need buttermilk, egg, flour, sugar, baking soda, salt, and butter, and a loaf can be made in about an hour.

