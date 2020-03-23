Stacey Solomon in moving Caroline Flack admission on day of funeral ’Doesn’t feel right’

STACEY SOLOMON took to social media today with an emotional post on the day friends and family will gather for the private funeral of Caroline Flack.

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon wrote a moving post on Instagram this morning, on the day of Caroline Flack’s funeral. The 30-year-old mum-of-three urged her fans “hold your loved ones close” and make sure they feel loved, as friends and family gather to pay their respects to the TV star who died last month. Stacey shared the post with her three million followers before taking a break from the social networking site.

Her message read: “Today it doesn’t feel right to be on social media…So from me and the boys, we hope you have a good day.” She continued: “Hold your loved ones close, give them all the cuddles you have in you, and let them know how much you need them in your life…” The TV star added: “You never know when they really might need to know. “X love you all x.”(sic)

Stacey signed off by advising anyone who is struggling to speak to someone and gave the details of several charities who are equipped to help. She said: “If you’re struggling with today, yesterday, the thought of tomorrow, please let someone know. ANYONE.” “For anyone who needs it… @samaritanscharity @mindcharity @pandas_uk @mentalhealthfoundation @heads_together @youngmindsuk.” On Sunday night, Stacey’s boyfriend Joe Swash – a friend of Caroline’s – paid tribute to the late Love Island host in a hidden message during the Dancing On Ice 2020 final.