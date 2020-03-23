Stacey Solomon waits for Joe Swash at home after he was seen holding Alex Murphy’s hand

STACEY SOLOMON’S beau Joe Swash has been pictured holding hands with his Dancing on Ice 2020 skating partner Alex Murphy after the pair celebrated their win at the ITV show’s wrap party last night, while his girlfriend waited for him to return home.

Joe Swash, 38, was seen holding hands with his skating partner Alex Murphy, 29, following the duo’s Dancing on Ice 2020 victory. In pictures obtained by MailOnline, the star, who won the ITV reality show last night, was pictured emerging from his hotel in a light blue shirt and jeans and a flat-cap, as he clutched onto the professional skater’s hand.

Alex, who is in a relationship with YouTuber Paul Klein, wore a black roll neck, which she paired with jeans and a white coat with a fur-trimmed hood, while she chatted away to the former EastEnders actor. Joe’s girlfriend Stacey, with whom he shares their nine-month-old baby Rex, explained to her three million Instagram followers that she wanted him to enjoy his night at the wrap party. The Loose Women panelist revealed she had left the bash early to look after the children, including her two sons Zachary and Leighton, from previous relationships. While cuddling baby Rex, Stacey told fans: “We are home, we left Joe at the wrap party so he could have some fun.”

The television personality went on to thank people for voting for Joe and supporting him on his Dancing on Ice journey. She captioned the post: “I still can’t believe it. EVERYONE in that final deserved to win so it’s hard to believe Joe done it… “We are so proud and happy for him we love you to the moon and back @realjoeswashy.”(sic) This afternoon, Stacey revealed she was waiting for her beau to return home after enjoying a “lazy day” with their family.

The star said: “We have been so lazy today,” while addressing baby Rex, she added: “You’ve just woken up from a two hour nap.” Stacey also added the caption: “We are having the LAZIEST Monday of ALL time just waiting for Joe to come home.” Elsewhere, Joe recently divulged that spending time apart from his girlfriend and their young family was “the hardest bit” about competing in Dancing on Ice. He told Express.co.uk: “That’s really the hardest bit about the whole thing.

“Being away from the kids, being away from Stacey, it’s so long the hours that we do. “I’ve done seven days a week for the last three months and the show has been going on for so long, so the commitment has really been difficult with the family, with the new baby and Stacey and stuff.” Joe continued: “Luckily, Stacey is in the same industry as me so she sort of understands how it works.” The TV presenter went on to share his plans to go away with Stacey and spend some quality time together after the series finishes.