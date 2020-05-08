Starbucks to reopen 85% of its US stores by the end of the week

Starbucks will be reopening 85 percent of its stores nationwide by Friday, CEO Kevin Johnson has announced, with ‘responsible’ tactics that will focus on take-out and contactless transactions.

The Seattle-based coffee chain, which shuttered half of its 8,000 company-owned US stores in late March after stay-at-home orders were issued, is aiming to have 90 percent of its cafes opened by June.

Starbucks’ main emphasis will be centered on mobile ordering, contactless pickup and cashless payments, having successfully trialled similar measures in China, where more than 98 percent of its stores have reopened since the pandemic first broke out.

‘We’ve managed through this COVID-19 crisis in over 82 countries, and we’ve used three simple principles to guide every decision we’ve made,’ Johnson told GMA Tuesday.

‘Firstly we prioritize the health and wellbeing of our Starbucks partners and the customers we serve; secondly, we support the government’s efforts to contain the virus; and finally we work to contain the virus in a positive and responsible way.’

All staff members will be required to wear face coverings and be subjected to health checks before every shift, in addition to a number of other safety protocol.

The company’s mobile app – already used by more than 20 million customers – will be updated to include new options for voice ordering and curb-side pick-up, Johnson said.

In a letter published to Starbucks’ website, Johnson wrote: ‘We will also shift toward more cashless experiences, knowing that the handling of cash creates consumer concerns about the spread of viruses,’ adding that he expects the mobile app to become the most dominant form of communication.

The CEO described the phase the company are currently at in their response to the coronavirus pandemic as ‘monitor and adapt’, where by the company monitors COVID-19 cases by county and by city and adapts the service each of their stores provides accordingly.

The new protocols, he said, will be a natural fit for Starbucks, where more than 80 percent of US orders were placed ‘on the go’ via drive-thru or mobile app, even before the pandemic took hold.

Now more than ever, Johnson believes people across America are in need of a ‘third place’ outside of their homes and places of work following weeks of isolation and the devastating human toll the virus has taken.

‘As human beings we crave connections with other human beings. It’s how we share the life experience and our emotions,’ Johnson told GMA. ‘Particularly in times of adversity, it’s this connection with others that helps us overcome adversity.

‘Starbucks was founded on the idea of the third place – a place that is not your home and is not your work, that you feel welcome and part of a community,’ he continued.

‘I believe now more than ever after going three seven weeks of sheltering at home…people need a place where they can feel a part of a community, where we can heal together.’

While important to re-establish a sense of community, Johnson stressed that any process to do so must be carried out ‘thoughtfully and responsibly’, to avoid a second wave of the virus occurring.

Starbucks CEO @Kevin_Johnson talks to @RobinRoberts about the “new normal” for the iconic coffee chain that will strive to keep customers and workers safe as stores begin to reopen. https://t.co/sqC7qBxhfn pic.twitter.com/f3bO9cnqcs

To do that, Johnson says many of Starbucks’ chains will look vastly different from the last time their doors were opening as part of the ‘new normal’, until cases subside and a vaccine is found.

‘We are putting immense emphasis on the safest and most convenient way for customers to order their favorites from Starbucks,’ he said.

‘You’ll notice that the experiences are changed. Right now, there are very few stores that even have limited seating. As we monitor and adapt, we will begin to expand those services.’

But while all staff will be required to wear face coverings, Johnson said ‘our partners have learned to smile with their eyes, so we’re going to create a great experience for all customers who come to see us’.

Starbucks shares spiked more than 4.1 percent Tuesday after the company’s plan was made public.

Other national chains are gradually announcing plans to resume operations. Macy’s reopened dozens of department stores Monday.