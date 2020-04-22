State benefits: Payment dates and timings vary across the board – full list detailed

STATE benefits can come in all shapes and sizes. Each type of benefit payment will have its own specific features and eligibility rules, which include differing payment dates.

State benefits such as universal credit or state pension will be a crucial element of many people’s income. Coronavirus has pushed thousands of people into unemployment, meaning there will be a wave of demand for these benefits in the coming weeks and months.

Every form of benefit has differing setups which affects when they’ll be paid. New claimants will likely be mainly concerned with Universal Credit but there are some who will still receive certain “legacy” benefits such as income support. Claimants will need to know when the payments will be coming through in order to plan effectively. This can be made difficult if they’re receiving more than one benefit but fortunately, the government has a page dedicated to these dates.

The full list of benefits and their corresponding payment timings is below: Attendance allowance – usually every four weeks

Carer’s allowance – weekly in advance or every four weeks

Child benefit – usually every four weeks or weekly if the claimant is a single parent or they receive certain other benefits

Disability living allowance – usually every four weeks

Employment and support allowance – usually every two weeks

Income support – usually every two weeks

Jobseeker’s allowance – usually every two weeks

Pension credit – usually every four weeks

Personal independence payment – usually every four weeks

State pension – usually every four weeks

Tax credits, such as working tax credits – every four weeks or weekly

Universal Credit – every month All of these benefits will require the claimant(s) to have certain things in place.

The claimant will be asked for a suitable bank, building society of credit union account. This is important to note as the government details that they will only consider other payment options if the claimant has problems opening or managing an account. Some benefit payments may be paid via post office card accounts but this will stop entirely on November 30 2021. It’s possible to pay back certain benefits and allowances if the claimant feels they do not need them. This is noteworthy because some benefits, such as child benefits, may charge certain taxes or fees for high earners. Overpayment of benefits can occur and if they do the government can take steps to reclaim the money. There can be negative repercussions for claimants who fail to report over payments effectively.