State Pension 2020: How many qualifying years for State Pension?

As confirmed in the 2020 Budget, the State Pension rates are increasing this month. This week, all pensioners will see a rise in their monthly pension income. How much you get in your pension depends on how many qualifying years you have on your National Insurance Record. Express.co.uk explains how many years you need on your record to receive a State Pension.

Who can claim the New State Pension? The New State Pension came about back in 2016.



You can claim it if you are: A man born on or after April 6, 1951

A woman born on or after April 6, 1953 If you have already reached your State Pension age and did so before April 6, 2016, your pension is subject to the old rules instead.



Your State Pension age is the earliest age you can start receiving a pension.



How many qualifying years of NI do you need for a State Pension? You need to have at least ten qualifying years on your National Insurance record to be eligible for a pension.



They don’t have to be 10 qualifying years in a row, though.



For 10 years minimum one of the following must have applied to you: You were working and paid National Insurance contributions

You were getting National Insurance credits for example if you were unemployed, ill or a parent or carer

You were paying voluntary National Insurance contributions

How much is the State Pension increasing to? State Pensions are seeing the biggest increase in years, thanks to the Conservative triple lock system. If you have 35 years on your record, you will now receive the full pension of £175.20 a week. Before this week, the full amount was £168.60 a week.

In a year this works out to be an increase of more than £300. Regardless of how much you currently receive, all state pensioners will see a rise from April 6.

How do I claim my State Pension? You need to claim your pension and the quickest way to do this is online.



Your pension won’t come into your account automatically.



You will get a letter no later than two months before you reach State Pension age.



You can still claim your pension even if you continue to work.

