State pension age changes next month – will you be affected?

STATE Pension is scheduled to increase from 65 to 66 for everybody in the coming months. This is being done in stages and the next rise occurs in just over a months’ time.

State pension can be claimed when a person reaches their official state pension age. This can depend on a person’s gender and date of birth but generally, people will be able to receive their state pension from 65.

However, the government is in the process of raising state pension ages to 66 across the board. By October, everyone will hit state pension age at 66 and there are plans to raise it to 68 in the coming years. The last change occurred in March and the next update will happen in May. From 6 May 2020, anyone born between 6 July 1954 and 5 August 1954 will be at state pension age.

Anyone born between those dates will see their qualifying age rise from 65 to 66. It should be noted that even when state pension age is reached, there is no immediate guarantee of income. State pension is rarely issued automatically, people will need to manually claim it to receive payment. Thankfully, the government will send out letters no later than two months before people reach their state pension age.

This letter will provide details and instructions for the next steps. The government detail that the quickest way to apply is online but it can also be done by phone or by completing a form. Once people reach state pension age they have multiple choices available to them. It is possible to defer payments if the person wishes to carry on working. Doing this will actually increase the payments when they eventually decide to claim. On top of this, there is nothing stopping people claiming state pension while still working. Both these options may increase income in a person’s later years but the standard payments themselves have also just received a boost. Under the triple lock system, the state has just increased payments by the highest rate in years.

Since the 6th of April, state pension payments have been raised by 3.9 percent. This will boost payments across the board which affects people differently. The actual amounts people get are dependent on their national insurance records. A minimum of 10 years of contributions will be needed to receive any amount and this will increase if the claimant has more years accumulated.