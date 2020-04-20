State pension age: Claims can be made months before reaching pension age

STATE pension payments will be paid within five weeks of reaching state pension age. Beyond this, the payments will be paid every four weeks but the timings for actually claiming it are different.

State pension payment days will depend on the claimant’s national insurance number. The payment day of the week will depend on the last two digits of the number.

If the last two digits are 00 to 19 the payment will come through on a Monday. If they’re 20 to 39 the payment day will be Tuesday and it will be Wednesday if it’s between 40 and 59. Payments will come through on Thursdays if the final two digits are between 60 and 79 and if the numbers are between 80 and 99, the income will come through on Fridays. The payment days will not change but a person may be paid earlier if the normal payment day falls on a bank holiday.

State pension will not be received automatically, people approaching their retirement age will need to claim it. People should receive a letter from the government no later than two months before reaching state pension age informing them of what to do. State pension age is currently 65 but it is gradually being increased to 66 over the coming months. Once a person is able to claim, the government details that the quickest way to apply for state pension is to go online.

The actual payments will not come through until a person reaches state pension age but claimants can take action months in advance of this. People can claim state pension within four months of reaching state pension age. While applying online will likely be the quickest route, it is also possible to claim state pension by phone or through a written form. This form, once completed, will need to be sent to a local pension centre for processing.

It should be noted that people do not need to claim state pension payments at all if they don’t need or wish to. If a person wishes to keep working, they can do so and can defer their state pension. Deferring a state pension will increase its payments once it’s claimed so long as it’s deferred for at least nine weeks. It is also possible to receive state pension and work at the same time.