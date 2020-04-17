State pension age? You may be able to claim up to £4,635 per year – who’s eligible?

STATE PENSION age is the age at which retirees are able to claim their contributory benefits from the government after years of hard work.

In the past, the standard state pension age stood at 60 for women, and 65 for men. However, this is in the process of being moved, in increments, to 66 for all workers, ahead of further rises to 67 and then 68. The government provides those who have worked for a number of decades with a sum of money for their retirement, based on National Insurance contributions.

This benefit helps with the cost of living for those who have retired. However, some people may also be entitled to additional support to assist them in their later years. Attendance Allowance, a government benefit, provides assistance for those who are state pension age or older and who are either physically or mentally disabled. It assists those who need additional help or someone to look after them, but one does not necessarily need to have someone looking after them to claim.

The allowance is paid at two different rates, depending on the level of care a person needs to support them. Attendance Allowance is paid at a weekly rate – and the benefit is split into a ‘lower’ and ‘higher’ rate. The lower rate currently stands at £59.70, for those who need “frequent help or constant supervision during the day, or supervision at night”. The higher rate is at £89.15 and is for those who need “help or supervision throughout both day and night”.

This higher rate is also for those who are terminally ill and need palliative care. Both Attendance Allowance rates have recently increased by 1.7 percent, in line with inflation, following the start of the new tax year, providing those eligible with additional financial support. The gov.uk website says claimants could also be provided with extra Pension Credit, Housing Benefit or Council Tax Reduction. To check entitlement to an increased amount, the government advises claimants contact the office dealing with their benefit, or to call the designated helpline.

Attendance Allowance is not means-tested, meaning what a person earns or has in savings does not affect entitlement. Those who have an assessment booked to receive Attendance Allowance do not currently need to attend it due to the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) will reach out to the potential claimant to direct them further. The Attendance Allowance claim form can be used to apply by post, or the helpline can be called to request a form.