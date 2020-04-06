State Pension and coronavirus: Can I still claim State Pension amid coronavirus outbreak?

STATE PENSION payments are a lifeline for many, but amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus outbreak can you still claim your State Pension?

The outbreak of coronavirus has triggered a nationwide lockdown in the UK, with Britons told not to leave home unless for essential reasons. These include buying essential groceries, for one form of exercise per day or to attend key jobs.

Those in at-risk groups have been told to self-isolate for 12 weeks. At-risk groups include those who are 70 and over, those with underlying health conditions or who have recently had major surgery. Those taking immunosuppressants for medical conditions are also included in the at-risk group. But with life facing upheaval for several weeks, how has this affected State Pensions?

Can I still claim my State Pension amid coronavirus outbreak? State Pension payments are paid to those who have retired and can be claimed by people once they reach state pension age. Fortunately, the State Pension is unaffected by any fluctuations to the stock market. To claim your State Pension if you turn State Pension Age there are a few options

You can Claim it over the phone

Claim it online

Download the State Pension claim form and send it to your local pension centre The new State Pension will be paid into the claimant’s bank account around every four weeks.

What age do you receive State Pension? The earliest you can get a state pension is when you reach state pension age. Currently for men and women state pension age is 65 and will increase to 66 in October 2020. Then the state pension age will again increase between 2026 and 2028 to 67-years-old. With plans in place to put up the state pension age, you can use the Government’s calculator here to work out when you will be eligible for state pension payments.

You’re eligible for the basic state pension if you were born before: April 6 1951 if you’re a man

April 6 1953 if you’re a woman You don’t have to receive state pension when you reach state pension age, you can defer payments. Deferring your State Pension could increase the payments you get when you decide to claim it.

Any extra payments you get from deferring could then be taxed. Funds for state pensions come from National Insurance (NI) contributions made over a series of years. According to Gov.uk, to get the full basic state pension you need a total of 30 qualifying years of NI contributions or credits. To be entitled to the new full State Pension, you will need to have made qualifying National Insurance contributions for 35 years.

