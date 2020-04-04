State Pension for women: How much is State Pension for a woman?

STATE PENSIONS are the key to a happy retirement for everyone in the UK, but how much is the State Pension for a woman?

Thanks to the Conservative triple lock system, State Pensions are seeing a huge increase this year. But how much is the State Pension for a woman? Express.co.uk tells you all you need to know about the State Pension for wo

Who can claim the new State Pension? State Pensions can be claimed when you reach State Pension age.



You can claim the new State Pension, which came about in 2016, if you are: A man born on or after April 6, 1951

A woman born on or after April 6, 1950 Women born before on or after this date need 30 qualifying years on their NI record, just like men.

Everyone’s State Pension age is different since it is based on your gender and date of birth.

For men and women, it sits at 65 but is rising to 66 by October 2020.

It will rise to 67 between 2026 and 2028, and increase once more to 68 between 2037 and 2039.

Check your State Pension age to see when you’re eligible to start receiving it here.

How much is the new State Pension for women?

The full new State Pension is rising from £168.80 a week to £175.20 a week from April 6 2020.



This applies to both men and women, and the amount you get depends on your National Insurance record.



The amount you get might be higher if you have more than a certain amount of Additional State Pension, or if you defer taking your State Pension. You can check your State Pension online, click here to find out how much you can get.

Who can claim the basic State Pension? The basic State Pension is the predecessor to the 2016 new State Pension.



You can claim the basic State Pension if you are: A man born before 6 April 1951

A woman born before 6 April 1953

The basic State Pension increases every year by whichever is the highest of the following: Earnings – the average percentage growth in wages (in Great Britain) Prices – the percentage growth in prices in the UK as measured by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) 2.5%

How much is the basic State Pension for women? Those who retired before April 2016, and are subject to the old State Pension, will also see an increase in their Pensions.



From April 6 2020, the basic State Pension is rising from £129.20 to £134.25.



This represents a £5.05 a week increase, which isn’t much less than the £6.60 increase those on the new State Pension are seeing.



The State Pension is going to be increasing every year in line with the triple lock.

Who can claim the new State Pension?

How much is the new State Pension for women?



Who can claim the basic State Pension?