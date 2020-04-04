State pension: Payments will increase in less than a week – by how much?

STATE pensions will soon see one of the biggest increases in years courtesy of the triple lock system. The new payments will come through in less than a week.

State pension payments are dependent on a person’s national insurance record. The amount received will vary from person to person but a minimum of 10 years of contributions will be needed for any amount.

Thirty-five years will guarantee the “full” state pension of £168.60 per week. The state pension is paid once every four weeks and the full amount provides just under £9,000 a year. Once claimed, the first state pension payment should arrive within five weeks of reaching state pension age. The following payment days will vary depending on a number of factors, but the government will provide guidance where needed.

Regardless of what pensioners currently receive, all state pensions will see an increase from 6 April. Under the triple lock system, the state pension must rise each year by the higher of 2.5 percent, the rate of inflation or average earnings growth. Average earnings produced the highest figure for the last assessment period at 3.9 percent. All state pension payments will rise by 3.9 percent from next week, the highest rise in some time.

This means that the full amount of £168.60 per week will increase to £175.20. On a yearly basis, this is a monetary increase of over £300 pounds. As mentioned, the amounts people receive will be unique to them but it is possible to check on what will be paid in advance. The government will allow people to get a state pension forecast in advance of retirement.

The service, available on the government’s website, will provide information on the following: how much State Pension could be received

when the user will be able to claim it

how to increase the amount if possible