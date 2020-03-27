State pension: Pension credit qualifying ages will change soon – what are they?

STATE pension is paid on a monthly basis and the amounts received will depend on national insurance contributions. For some retirees on particularly low incomes, additional payments may be available via pension credits. However, pension credit has its own rules on qualifying ages and these are changing next month.

State pension age is gradually being increased to 66. From October, state pension age will be 66 for both men and women and the state have plans to increase it to 68 in the coming years.

The amount received from state pension will depend on a person’s national insurance history. A minimum of 10 years will be needed for any state pension income and 35 years will be needed for the full amount. Currently, the full amount a person can receive is £168.60 per week but this is set to rise in April. Most people will likely be aware of the rules around state pension but some people may not realise that similar rules apply for pension credit.

Pension credit is an additional payment for people who have low levels of weekly income. It is made up of two parts. Guarantee credit tops up income if it’s below £167.25 for single people or £255.25 for couples. Savings credit is the second element and it is an extra payment awarded to people who have some money set towards their retirement. However, savings credit may not be available for many people who reached state pension age on or after 6 April 2016.

Guarantee credit, much like state pension, has qualifying age rules. Currently, it is possible to receive guarantee credit once a person reaches 65 and two-three months. However this will be changing in the coming months. From May 2020, the qualifying age will be 65 and eight-nine months. It should be noted that unlike state pension, pension credit does not take national insurance contributions into account.

The government detail that the quickest way to check on eligibility is by phone. There is a dedicated pension credit claim line for this but it is also possible to apply through paperwork. To claim, a person will need their national insurance number, information about their income, savings and investments as well as details for their bank account. It is possible to backdate a pension credit claim but this can only be backdated by three months.