State pension warning: Coronavirus lockdown risks plunging claimants into poverty

PENSIONERS living on the “inadequate” state pension could find themselves in serious financial difficulties during the coronavirus lockdown, the National Pensioners Convention has told Express.co.uk.

Those currently subsisting on the state pension could be in financial trouble soon due to the nationwide lockdown, claimed the National Pensioners Convention. General Secretary Jan Shortt spoke to Express.co.uk about why the Government fund was wholly “inadequate”. She noted that this had become even more apparent during the coronavirus crisis.

She told Express.co.uk: “We are of the opinion that the state pension is not enough for anyone, let alone in a pandemic. “But for us, it’s not about our pension, it’s for young people who will retire in the future. “Yet, because of Government policies, they will see their pension disappear bit by bit. “The pension has never been enough.”

Ms Shortt continued: “If you’re a pensioner like my mum who is 94 and can’t go out the house, you’re at risk of sliding into poverty. “I think it’s remiss of the Government to think that £129 a week, which is the pension that my age group is on, is in any way adequate. “To make it seem adequate, the Government feels it’s necessary to give entitlements, like the free TV licence for over 75s. “It’s cheaper for them to give people universal entitlements.”

The NPC official added: “The pension’s never been decent and it’s never been adequate. “We will always fight for pension hikes for everybody, including the very young who don’t see a pension as something to be thinking about. “It’s got a replacement of 29 percent of what we currently earn.”