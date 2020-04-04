State pension: What are the rules for the self-employed and can they increase payments?

STATE pension will provide a fixed income in retirement so long as certain criteria is hit. The rules for how this is accomplished differs for people who work as an employee and the self-employed.

State pension payments are dependent on how much national insurance a person has paid. A minimum of 10 years will be needed to receive any amount and 35 years will be needed for the full amount.

National insurance is paid by everyone but there are different types which are dependent on employment status and earnings. Currently there are four national insurance classes. Class one is paid by employees earning more than £166 a week and who are under state pension age. There is also class 1A or class 1B which is covered by the employer.

The remaining classes mainly concern the self-employed. Class two contributions are paid by self-employed people earning more than £6,365, a year. Class four contributions will be paid on top of this by self-employed people who have profits over £8,632. It is possible to increase state pension income by making voluntary contributions, which are done through class three of the national insurance system.

Some self-employed people will not have to pay contributions if they have low profits and earnings. If this is the case, they may still choose to pay it to ensure they receive state pension in later years. It should be noted that making voluntary contributions may not be the best choice for some people. Voluntary contributions usually face a charge based on the tax year. For the 2019 – 2020 tax year, class two contributions will be charged at £3 a week and for class three it will be £15 a week.

Fortunately, tools are available that can help people decide on what the best options are. The government provides an online tool that allow users to check on how much state pension they could get (a forecast is provided). On top of this, users can also check on their official state pension age as well as read guides on how to top it up. There are also several organisations which can provide impartial advice on pension matters.