Status Yellow rain warnings still in place as flooding hits several counties



Waves crashing into the seafront at Tramore in county Waterford today.



STATUS YELLOW WEATHER warnings are in place across Ireland this evening as Storm Francis continues to batter the country.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath until 9pm tonight.

Met Éireann has warned there will be further heavy rainfall at times early tonight. This rainfall, combined with overnight accumulations, will lead to a risk of some flash flooding, the forecaster said.

A Status Yellow wind warning was also in place for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow until 7pm today.

Southwest winds are expected to reach mean speeds of 55 to 65km/h, with widespread gusts of 90 to 110km/h as Storm Francis crosses Ireland.

Status Orange weather warnings in place earlier today have now been lifted.

The ESB is working to restore electricity to hundreds of premises that are without power, with Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Galway worst affected. The latest updates on power outages can be read here.

ESB Networks apologises to any of our customers who have lost supply due to #StormFrancis. . Please stay safe stay clear of electricity wires, report fallen wires or damaged electricity network to 1800 372 999 #StaySafeStayClear pic.twitter.com/gZyfHM4TrO — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) August 25, 2020

Here is the latest on road issues and closures from AA Roadwatch due to the storm:

Cork : In Bantry, Main Street, Bridge Street, High Street and New Street have reopened following closures earlier today. In the city centre, there are reports of a fallen tree on Mount Agnes Rd between the Fair Hill and Upper Fairhill junctions. The Rosscarbery/Glandore Rd (R597) remains closed until further notice following flooding earlier this month.

: In Bantry, Main Street, Bridge Street, High Street and New Street have reopened following closures earlier today. In the city centre, there are reports of a fallen tree on Mount Agnes Rd between the Fair Hill and Upper Fairhill junctions. The Rosscarbery/Glandore Rd (R597) remains closed until further notice following flooding earlier this month. Kerry: There are temporary traffic lights in place on the N71 between Kenmare and Glengarriff at Bonane due to storm damage to an embankment.

Cork

There was widespread flooding in Bantry in west Cork last night, but it has now receded. New Street, Main Street, Bridge Street and the Square were worst affected, resulting in damage to almost 50 properties.

There has been significant damage to the street surfaces at New Street and Main Street.

Cork County Council’s Crisis Management and Severe Weather Assessment teams held a teleconference this evening to monitor the situation in Cork.

Crews are working on cleanup and repair operations in areas affected by flooding, and Park Road in Mallow is being monitored for flood risk.

An emergency structural assessment was been completed near the junction of New Street and Main Street in advance of reopening the Main Street, Bridge Street and High Street earlier this afternoon.

A consultant engaged by Cork County Council confirmed that the culvert remained intact despite the damage to the road above it.

Northern Ireland

Meanwhile, the Met Office has also issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Northern Ireland.

Heavy rain is expected in Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry today and early tomorrow, resulting in some flooding and disruption to travel.

The warning is in place until 6am tomorrow.

In Co Down, residents in Newcastle have been rescued from their homes after a river burst its banks and left the town looking “like a disaster zone”.

Up to 300 homes have been affected and streets left under three or four feet of water, a local representative said.

