Status Yellow rainfall warning for seven counties in place tonight

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for seven counties in Munster and south Leinster.

The warning was issued earlier this afternoon, and has been in place from 5pm. It is valid until 9am tomorrow.

The forecaster is warning of “heavy thundery rain this evening and overnight with accumulations of 20 to 30mm”. Torrential downpours in some places are also expected to lead to spot flooding.

Meanwhile, a yellow thunderstorm warning was also issued by the UK Met Office for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

That warning is valid from 1am until 11am on Thursday.

Elsewhere, it will be largely dry in the north and northwest with mist and fog patches tonight.

It’s expected to be a warm and humid night especially with minimum temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees, although it will be somewhat cooler in the west and north with lows of 12 to 14 degrees.