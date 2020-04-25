Stella McCartney puts store staff on government furlough scheme despite £60m fortune

STELLA MCCARTNEY, the designer daughter of Beatle legend Sir Paul McCartney, has followed in her friend Victoria Beckham’s footsteps and placed her staff on the government’s furlough scheme.

The fashion designer, who has her two flagship store’s in London, has placed her staff at 51 stores worldwide on furlough. This means that 1,400 staff will now rely on taxpayer’s money and unlike Victoria Beckham, it has been reported that Ms McCartney has no plans to top up wages with any enhanced package.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s rescue package was announced last month, allowing businesses to claim up to 80 per cent of wages to a maximum of £2500. Ms Beckham is claimed to make up the 20 per cent for those she has placed on the Government scheme. However, she has come under scrutiny for taking the scheme in the first place when she is reported to own a handbag collection of £1.5 million alone.

The former Spice Girl also recently purchased a £17 million penthouse in Miami with her husband David. The longtime couple splurged a pricey £100,00 on their eldest son Brooklyn’s 21st birthday party. Staff who work at McCartney’s two flagship stores in London have received letters to let them know their wages are capped. One of her employees told the Daily Mail: “What she has done is morally wrong and socially unacceptable.

“We had all expected much more from Stella, but she has shown no loyalty. She prides herself on social credentials, but we have just been dumped.” Stores in New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas have also been forced to close due to the new restrictions on non-essential stores. Ms McCartney distributes her clothes in 77 countries through boutiques, department stores and ships to 100 countries online. Meghan Markle wore a £1500 coat designed by her to a Remembrance Sunday event and also had her designs the gown for the reception of her wedding.

On the designer’s website she shared the slogan: “We are all in this together.” The Stella McCartney brand has a turnover of more than £500 million a year and she is the sole owner of the company, after buying out her joint partner two years ago. A spokesperson for the designer told Mailonline not all staff had been placed on furlough. GMB host Piers Morgan criticised Victoria Beckham on TV yesterday as he called her a “pampered prima donna.”

Mr Morgan queried how its possible she is able to use the scheme after the Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said it should be used as a means to an end. He said: “I think each person and each company should ask themselves: do they have to rely on the taxpayer? “Because this scheme is meant to be for if you are about to make someone redundant and you haven’t got the money to continue to employ them, then you can rely on the Government to stop people being made redundant.”

The Victoria Beckham brand has not yet made a profit since it was launched back in 2008. In 2018, it suffered losses of £12.3 million. Back in 2017, Mrs Beckham lost £10.3 million, and husband David Beckham had to use his own money to save the brand.