Stephy Mavididi admits he ‘dreams’ of Arsenal return after ditching club for Juventus

Arsenal’s former academy star Stephy Mavididi would “dream” of playing for the Gunners again, two years after leaving for Juventus.

The Englishman joined the north London youth set-up in 2010 before turning professional five years later.

After loan spells at Charlton Athletic and Preston North End, the forward lost patience and headed for Serie A in 2018.

But Mavididi has not hit the heights at Juventus, with just one Serie A appearance last season before joining Dijon on loan.

He has scored six goals in 21 Ligue 1 games – but the 21-year-old made an admission about his former club.

Speaking to football.London, he said: “I do hope to play regularly for Juventus but if not, Juventus are not the only team in the world.

“Ultimately my dream is to play in the Premier League, I’m working towards coming back to England.

“For me I have many targets. Juventus is one of them but if that doesn’t work out I’ll move on to the next one and the next one.”

The forward went on to suggest the Gunners were still close to his heart.

Mavididi added: “Obviously it would be a dream to play for Arsenal again but right now I wouldn’t say I’m ready to play in a team like theirs.”

The Gunners are facing problems upfront, with star man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang linked with a move to Real Madrid.

And Real Madrid flop Luka Jovic, who has only scored two goals this season for the Spanish side, was seen as the top target for Mikel Arteta.

But Zinedine Zidane is keen to see the Serbian develop at the Bernabeu.

A Madrid inside told Marca: “Luka is at the perfect age to grow as a footballer and as a person, he signed a contract until 2025 and we are counting on him.

“He did nothing without the knowledge of Real Madrid and the local police of his country was informed of his arrival.

“He has made a mountain of a grain of sand. The first year is not easy for anyone because of his adaptation to a new country, language and culture, but we know its potential and nobody doubts its possibilities here. “