Stepmother of Gannon Stauch, 11, is seen in new booking photo after she is extradited to Colorado

The stepmother of missing 11-year-old Colorado boy Gannon Stauch arrived in El Paso County on Thursday morning to face murder and other charges following her extradition from South Carolina.

Letecia Stauch, 36, was booked into the county jail on counts of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with evidence.

Gannon has not been seen alive since he left his home in Colorado Springs with his stepmother on January 27.

Police do not know what happened to the child, or where his body is located, but they said they do not believe he is alive.

Letecia was arrested in South Carolina on Monday and appeared in court the next day to waive an extradition hearing, clearing the path for her speedy return to Colorado.

She did not seem to understand much of the legal process and told the judge she had not spoken to a lawyer, but later said: ‘I didn’t run from you guys.

‘I don’t want to make trouble with you guys.’

Stauch spent Wednesday night in Sailina, Kansas, where she was photographed for a mugshot, before continuing her journey to Colorado.

Stauch’s name was removed from the roster of current inmates at the Sailina jail early Thursday morning.

She is expected to go before a judge in El Paso County on Friday morning.

Letecia is married to Gannon’s father, Albert Stauch.

She originally told authorities that she last saw her stepson between 3.15pm and 4pm on January 27. She said at the time that he was heading to a friend’s house in Colorado Springs.

Gannon was originally categorized as a runaway, before his case was upgraded to that of a missing/endangered person.

But on Monday, police announced they no longer think he is alive.

They also announced charges against Letecia.

Police have not yet laid out their theory on what happened to him or where they believe he is.

On Monday, Lt Mitch Mihalko said at a press conference: ‘We do not believe Gannon is alive.

‘Our work is only just beginning…as we continue our relentless pursuit of justice for Gannon and his family.’

Gannon’s father Albert released a statement to say he was shocked by the news.

‘My little boy is not coming home. We will never play Nintendo again. No more taco Tuesdays. No more smooth-looking hair cuts. And no more G-man for the world.

‘The person who committed this heinous, horrible crime is one that I gave more to anyone else on this planet, and that is a burden that I will carry with me for a very long time,’ it read.

The boy’s mother Landen Hiott appeared at the press conference.

She cried as she said she hoped Letecia would be made to pay for what she has allegedly done.

Surveillance video from a neighbor’s home captured Stauch leaving the home with Gannon in her pickup truck at around 10.13am on January 27.

However, when she returned at 2.19pm, Gannon is nowhere to be seen.

Footage from 2.19pm to the time Gannon was reportedly last seen is not available, but the sheriff’s office said earlier that officers had no surveillance video showing the boy leaving the property.

After he watched the video, a friend said the boy’s father ‘just broke down and started saying ‘she lied, she lied about the time.’

In an interview before her arrest, Letecia insisted she had nothing to do with the boy’s disappearance or death.

‘After news of the video broke, Stauch gave an interview to KKTV, insisting that she played no part in her stepson’s disappearance.

‘I took care of Gannon for the last two years in our home because his mother didn’t want to do it,’ she said.

‘I would never ever, ever hurt this child… these people have these conspiracy theories… I’m like: “Why are you saying Gannon is dead?” He is not dead. We are going to find Gannon.’