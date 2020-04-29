‘Sticking to a routine is key’: 6 Irish men share the wellness tip they swear by

WITH SEVERAL WEEKS of social-distancing under our belt, people around the country have gradually become accustomed to a new way of living.

While many everyday activities are currently on hold due to restrictions, one thing we can still do is practise self-care – and doing so is more important than ever.

For our Mindful Mondays series with Vitabiotics, we’re talking to people around Ireland about how they practise self-care every day. Last week, we spoke to mums and dads around the country about how they make time for wellness in their everyday life.

This week, six Irish men spoke to us about the wellness tip they swear by – from taking hot baths to keeping a routine.

Here’s what they had to say…

1. Exercising and cooking clears my head

Before social-distancing measures came in, I had rugby training three times a week, as well as a match. With no matches and the gyms closed, the exercise I do now is all cardio-based, which includes either going on a run or for a walk along the seafront, which I’m lucky to have on my doorstep. Exercise is very important to me – it’s something I do every day, whether that’s going for a long run or a short walk. It’s so good for my head and helps me get a good night’s sleep.

With more time being spent at home lately, I’ve also really enjoyed trying new recipes and cooking new meals. It’s nice to switch off for an hour or so and just focus on what I’m doing, when I wouldn’t really have had the time to do that before.

– George, Dublin



Source: Shutterstock/baranq

2. For me, routine is key

When working from home, there can sometimes be internal pressure to work later, or some people find it difficult to switch off. While you might not be coming into an office everyday, maintaining some sort of routine is key to making time for self care. A walk in the morning, taking a full hour at lunch or finding some time in the evening to read or watch your favourite show all help to detach from the office.

Exercise is a big part of my routine that keeps me feeling good. Whether that’s running, swimming or even a walk with the dog, the important thing is to keep moving. I often find myself sluggish at the end of the day, but a simple walk in the fresh air usually helps me relax and unwind in the evenings.

– Cian, Dublin

3. I spend time outdoors as much as possible

I’m generally an active person – keeping fit helps to maintain my mental wellbeing. Before the lockdown, I kept fit through my work as a builder and through rugby. I find that being part of a local rugby team is good as I feel as though I am part of a community and it helps give my mind something to focus on. It’s a great break from the stresses of everyday life. Since the lockdown, I have tried to keep active in a different way. I’m used to being outdoors for the majority of the day, so I try to incorporate as much outdoor activity as possible, whether it be doing some DIY around the back garden or getting out for a walk in my local green spaces. I also try to video call family and friends as much as possible.

– Rhys, Dublin



Source: Shutterstock/Roman Samborskyi

4. I listen to a new playlist to switch off

I enjoy taking time out to either listen to music or cook. I get very caught up in things and they can play on my mind, so it’s vital that I try to switch off.

I try to relax by listening to music that wouldn’t necessarily be something that I’d listen to on a regular basis. This way, as it is outside of the norm, it is very clear to me that it’s time to distance myself from my job or other tasks – which is hard to do at the moment as we’re all working from home. I will turn off the notifications on my phone and take this time to chill out. My thoughts often wander when doing mindfulness or meditation, so I find this is a far more effective way to relax.

– Dave, Dublin



Source: Shutterstock/baranq

5. Stretching helps improve my mood

Personally, I find that staying active is the key to keeping me feeling well. There’s a saying, ‘you never regret a swim’, and I fully subscribe to this. When my schedule or circumstances beyond my control prevent me from exercising as much as I like, I find it makes a difference even to do a few gentle stretches. There are some great online resources – I’m partial to the DownDog yoga app at the moment. I’ve definitely noticed in the past how neglecting self care can have a negative impact on my mood and general sense of wellbeing, so I think it’s important to find the small things that help to keep you on form.

– Joey, Meath

6. I take time to think about what it is I need

For me, self-care is about taking the time to be really mindful of what you consciously need, and prescribing time to indulge that. If you can’t address the need specifically, having other soothing practices can help with understanding or dealing with it. And if you can’t figure out what you need, sometimes doing one of the things that you know work for you can help you uncover it. For me, it’s scented candles, hot baths, fresh bedsheets and being in nature.

– David, Dublin



Source: Valeo Healthcare/YouTube

Take care of yourself everyday with the Vitabiotics Wellman range, available from Irish pharmacies in store and online. From Wellbaby to Wellteen to Wellman and Wellwoman, there’s a Vitabiotics supplement for every age and every lifestyle. Check out the full range here.

More: ‘I have a cut-off time for housework’: 8 busy mums and dads share their wellness tips

