Stirling Moss dead: How did Stirling Moss die? Cause of death latest

Sir Stirling Moss died in the early hours of Easter morning, at the age of 90, his family confirmed today. His wife said: “He died as he lived, looking wonderful. He simply tired in the end and he just closed his beautiful eyes and that was that.”

How did Stirling Moss die? The racing legend died after a long illness. He was being nursed by Lady Moss at their Mayfair home. The F1 icon has a long history with health problems over the last 10 years – most notably a long chest infection that lead to his retirement from public life. In 2010, Sir Stirling Moss shattered his legs and ankles in a horror fall down a 30ft lift shaft. In December 2016, it was announced Moss had been taken ill and admitted to hospital in Singapore with a serious chest infection. He spent 134 days in hospital following his admission and announced his retirement from public life in January 2018. Stirling Moss dead: Former F1 driver passes away aged 90

A statement from his son at the time said Moss had made the decision because of his “slow recovery” from health problems. He planned to “spend more time with each other and the rest of the family”, the statement added.

Sir Stirling is survived by his third wife Susie, who was by his side this morning, and his two children. Moss is widely regarded as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time. The British icon won 16 of the 66 Grand Prix in which he competed from 1951 to 1966, with one of his greatest victories being the 1961 Monaco Grand Prix, when he won in a Lotus against competitors insignificantly faster Ferraris. He was also was the first British F1 driver to win his home race and won a total of 212 races of the 529 events he entered across his career. Moss was forced to retire from the sport in 1962 after a crash at Goodwood, which left him in a coma for a month. The crash also left him partially paralysed for six months.

Tributes have poured in for the racing legend. F1 commentator Martin Brundle posted on Twitter: RIP Sir Stirling Moss. “A mighty racer and gentleman. He had a press on style on the track and in life. Remarkable man. “Survived the most dangerous era of motorsport and died today aged 90. He had such great stories to tell, and it was a privilege to know him.” Le Mans winner Johnny Herbet said: “Sad sad news that legend Sir Stirling Moss has passed. World Champion in all our eyes..” Frank Bruno added: “I am very saddened to hear the passing of Sir Stirling Moss. He privately supported me over many years and was an amazing driver in his time, he will be greatly missed. “My thoughts are with his family and all that had the pleasure of knowing him.”

The British Racing Drivers’ Club said: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of BRDC Member, motorsport legend & friend to many Sir Stirling Moss OBE. “Our thoughts are with Lady Moss & their family at this difficult time. “A proud BRDC Member from the day he received his badge & we will all miss him dearly.” Piers Morgan added: “RIP Sir Stirling Moss, 90. Fantastic driver – a ‘racer’s racer’ – & a dashing, debonair character.”

Following his retirement from racing, Moss remained a big part of the F1 community. He ran a property business with his family, but also raced at retro meetings until 2011. Stirling Moss was knighted in 2000 and given the Segrave Trophy in 2005. He also received the FIA gold medal for outstanding contribution to motorsport.

