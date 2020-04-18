Stirling Moss death: Sir Stirling is dead – what was his net worth?

STIRLING MOSS is dead. The F1 driver has passed away aged 90 after battling illness for many years.

Sir Stirling Moss’s death was confirmed by his wife. He passed away in the early hours of Easter Sunday morning. His wife’s statement read: “He died as he lived, looking wonderful.

“He simply tired in the end and he just closed his beautiful eyes and that was that.” Stirling Moss net worth According to Celebrity Net Worth Stirling Moss has a net worth of £16 million. In 2010 Stirling spoke to the Telegraph about his finances.

He told the paper how he bought the land for his house for £5,500 and how it came to be worth £10m. In later life he became a buy-to-let landlord after investing in property. He also invested in cars. He told This is Money, his best financial move was buy the freehold of his home. Stirling also shared wise advice when it comes to buying property and operating as a landlord, telling the publication: “I wouldn’t buy a property unless I could see it was a viable proposition.

“Other considerations are location. Properties need to be near to my home, by Hyde Park Corner. “So, I have properties up by Olympia, in Maida Vale and Battersea, because if anything went wrong I can get round there within 20 minutes to half an hour.” However, he admitted to make some financial mistakes too. He said: “The worst thing I ever did was as a result of meeting a man called Singh, who said he was an investment specialist.

“He put my money into a totally different portfolio than agreed, which really was the worst investment. He was a complete crook, and went away to live in New York after that.” Stirling, who was born in 1929, had so many honours to his name. He was included in the New Year Honours 2000 List, made a Knight for his services to motor racing. Stirling has a place in the International Motorsports Hall of Fame and was ranked 29th best Formula One driver of all time in an academic paper.

