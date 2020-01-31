Stocks tumble amid fears of coronavirus epidemic

U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday amid fears of the worsening coronavirus outbreak in China.

World health officials expressed ‘great concern’ that the new type of coronavirus is starting to spread between people outside of China, which is essentially on lockdown.

Concerns about the spread of the coronavirus and its impact overshadowed mostly positive corporate earnings reports.

There are currently more than 7,800 confirmed cases, mostly in central China, and 170 deaths, mostly in Hubei province.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 94.29 points, or 0.33 percent, to 28,640.16. The S&P 500 opened lower by 16.95 points, or 0.52 percent, at 3,256.45.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.02 points, or 0.69 percent, to 9,211.15 at the opening bell.

Some weak earnings results also put investors in a mood to sell. UPS sank after swinging to a loss in its latest quarter, and tobacco company Altria dropped after taking a $4.1 billion hit from legal costs related to its investment in the e-cigarette maker Juul.

The rapid spread of coronavirus in China seemed to be the dominant concern on Wall Street, however.

A growing number of airlines have suspended flights to China, with Ethiopian Airlines the latest to announce that it is halting all service to the country on Thursday.

The airline, Africa’s most profitable, is the main gateway between China and Africa and suspension of its service is expected to significantly disrupt air travel. The carrier runs six flights to China daily across five Chinese destinations.

‘With equity markets pumped to juicy levels by the relentless flow of cheap central bank money around the world, unexpected Wuhan-like events leave them acutely vulnerable to potentially aggressive corrections,’ Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a commentary.

The World Health Organization was due to meet Thursday in Geneva to consider whether to issue a global alarm that might prompt more controls on movement inside and to and from China, resulting in greater disruptions to businesses and markets.

The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it is closely monitoring China’s coronavirus outbreak, but it is too soon to quantify the potential economic impact of the virus that is halting tourism and commerce throughout the country.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a regular news briefing that the direct impact on consumer and business demand been most severe in Hubei Province, the outbreak’s epicenter, and the extent of the impact depends on how quickly the virus subsides.

Rice added that China has enough fiscal space to support its economy though the crisis if necessary and ensure that households and businesses have access to credit.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross believes the epidemic will benefit the American economy.

‘The fact is, it does give businesses yet another thing to consider when they go through their review of their supply chain,’ he told Fox Business Network on Thursday.

‘I think it will help accelerate the return of jobs to North America, some to Mexico, probably some to U.S. as well,’ Ross said.

Ross noted that he had sympathy for all the victims of the disease, saying ‘I don’t want to talk about a victory lap over a very unfortunate, very malignant disease.’