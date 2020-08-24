Storm Francis: Status Orange alert for 12 counties as ‘intense rainfall’ expected tonight

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Orange rainfall warning for 12 counties, after earlier issuing a Status Yellow rainfall warning for the whole country.

The new period of wet weather – dubbed Storm Francis – will bring “intense rainfall” tonight and into tomorrow, the forecaster said.

Valid from 9pm tonight until 5pm tomorrow, the Status Orange warning applies to all counties in Connacht, and also Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Waterford, Wexford, Cork and Kerry.

In these counties, accumulations of 40 to 60mm are expected – which may be higher again in some mountainous areas.

“The most intense rainfall is expected to ease off in southern counties during Tuesday morning,” Met Éireann said. “Some flash flooding likely.

“This rainfall will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also.”

A Status Yellow rainfall warning applies to the rest of the country, and will also take effect from 9pm tonight.

A Status Yellow wind warning which was issued yesterday for Munster and Wexford has also been extended to Dublin and Wicklow.

“Some disruption is likely and possibly structural damage,” the forecaster said.

That warning will come into effect at 6am on Tuesday and last until 7pm tomorrow evening.

The UK Met Office has also issued a Yellow rainfall warning for counties in Northern Ireland.

Ahead of those warnings, it will be dry across most areas today with some sunny spells and some scattered showers. Highest temperatures will be between 16 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Over the next few days, Met Éireann said that weather will stay unsettled, but that the weekend will bring “drier and quieter conditions”.

Safety messages

The National Directorate of Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) Crisis Management Team met this morning to assess the updated forecast regarding the storm.

In a statement this afternoon, it warned that trees are in full leaf, with the potential for a number of trees to fall, blocking roads and damaging power lines.

NDFEM issued the following safety messages this afternoon:

This is an unusual storm for August – people should take account of Met Éireann weather warnings affecting their location.

People are on holidays at coastal locations. Stay away from all coastal areas for the duration of the warnings.

All road users should be aware of the hazardous travelling conditions. Motorists should slow down and be aware of the dangers of fallen trees and debris. High sided vehicles are particularly vulnerable during this time.

As conditions will vary, people need to take account of the local conditions and advice from their local authority.

ESB Networks is also preparing for power outages, with staff on standby to repair faults in all areas.

#Open journalism No news is bad news

Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue

to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

NDFEM is also warning that it is critical that people never touch or approach fallen wires and to stay safe and clear of fallen or damaged electrical wires.

People can contact the ESB on 1850 372 999.

Park closures

The National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS) has announced that a number of national parks and nature reserves will be temporarily closed due to the weather warnings.

Those locations are as follows:

Connemara National Park, Co Galway

Derryclare Nature Reserve, Co Galway

Knockma Wood, near Tuam, Co Galway

Laughil Wood, near Pontoon, Co Mayo

Old Head Nature Reserve, Co Mayo

Wild Nephin, Ballycroy National Park, Co Mayo

The Raven Nature Reserve, Co Wexford

The NPWS is asking the public for their “ongoing cooperation on this matter by not entering these sites for the duration of these weather warnings”.

With reporting from Seán Murray and Hayley Halpin