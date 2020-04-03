Stranded Briton reveals nightmare ordeal of being stuck in Australia amid coronavirus

CORONAVIRUS has left many Britons stranded across the globe. At least 50,000 are stuck in foreign countries, it is estimated. One Briton, stranded in Australia and struggling to get home, has shared her nightmare ordeal with Express.co.uk.

Coronavirus may have thrown the holidays of many into chaos but it’s also causing serious distress for those Britons currently stranded abroad. Tens of thousands of British citizens are desperate to get home but are facing numerous obstacles and being asked to fork out extortionate sums of money in order to get back to the UK. Miriam Fenner, 30, an architect from London, is one such Briton stuck in Australia at the moment and has shared her stressful experience exclusively with Express.co.uk.

Miriam arrived in Australia on March 8 and was due to leave on March 31 with Qantas. However, on March 20, Qantas changed the label of the return flight to “old flight” on her travel itinerary but with no updated details. Upon calling, and after being on hold for two hours, Miriam was told the flight was cancelled and that nothing else could be offered. “They had a couple more flights over the next few days but they were all booked out,” explained Miriam. “After that phone call, they deleted the flight home from my itinerary. There has also been no mention of a refund.” To add injury to insult, Miriam said she had in fact previously considered changing to an earlier flight after news of cancelled flights started circulating as the pandemic worsened but thought she would be safer to stick to the flight she has already booked. Unfortunately, the British Embassy provided no further hope. “When the airlines started cancelling flights and borders around the world started closing I went to the British Consular office in Perth,” said Miriam. “There was a lot of us arriving, we were turned away at the door and told the office was ‘closed due to staff members being ill.’” A member of security staff at the embassy directed the group to go online for advice. “I have been told it was the same in all cities around Australia,” explained Miriam. “Their phone lines, including the emergency crisis line have been disabled. The only line of communication is their Twitter feed which just says to keep checking the travel advice which in turn says ‘come home now’ which is impossible.”

Express.co.uk spoke to the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) who explained that it is “an unprecedented challenge” but across the board more embassy staff were working from home, however they were still providing consular assistance 24/7. “Dedicated” staff are said to be “working around the clock.” In Australia a registry has been launched for Britons needing to get back to the UK which those stranded should fill in the form for. This is recommended as the best thing to for those wanting to get home. The FCO spokesperson said: “We recognise British tourists abroad are finding it difficult to return to the UK because of the unprecedented international travel and domestic restrictions that are being introduced around the world – often with very little or no notice. “The FCO is working around the clock to support British travellers in this situation to allow them to come back to the UK. The Government is seeking to keep key transit routes open as long as possible and is in touch with international partners and the airline industry to make this happen. Consular staff are supporting those with urgent need while providing travel advice and support to those still abroad.” Miriam also spent a very stressful day at the airport waiting for a flight they were eventually told they wouldn’t even be allowed to board anyway. “I went to the airport at 7am on Wednesday – others had been there overnight,” she said. “We waited all day and at around 1.30pm the Qantas staff announced that the flight was actually chartered by the Irish government and if we weren’t Irish nationals there was no point waiting any more.” Miriam added: “There are rumours that that flight may have been for Irish primary healthcare workers to get home to help, which is completely fair enough but no one told us this and it was very disappointing after such a long wait.” Miriam and the others stranded were advised to check Qatar Airways instead for return flights. However, only Business Class fares were available online, costing a whopping $10,000AUD – $12,000AUD (roughly £5,000-£6,000) via Doha – not an option for Miriam.

“As someone said, it’s akin to war-profiteering, these are desperate people with no alternative travel options,” complained the 30-year-old. “It’s not just Qatar Airways, when Qantas had flights available – when I was considering trying to get an early flight before they cancelled my original flight – they were over $3,000AUD (roughly £1,500) one-way as well.” A Qatar Airways spokesman told Express.co.uk the low-cost tickets have sold out very quickly which is why only the more expensive ones are left available. The airline said that from March 29, Qatar Airways will add an extra 48,000 seats to the market to help stranded passengers get home Miriam – who has family in Australia – has been left hugely frustrated by the experience and is unsure of who to turn to. “The lack of clarity and communication is causing confusion and distress; many here have no support and no money. I regard myself as lucky but am still desperate to get home. “The authorities have not provided any further updates or reassurances. Their Twitter was last updated 24 hours ago and just says: ‘Due to exceptional demand, we’re unable to respond to all individual queries about returning to the UK. We know this is a difficult situation and are committed to publishing all latest guidance on our channels’.”

Miriam revealed she’s also written to her MP – the ”best thing anyone who is stranded can do” said travel expert Simon Calder this week on BBC. However, this too appears to have been futile. “I’ve written to my local MP in London – Karen Buck [for Westminster North] – she replied several days ago saying she would like to help and asking for my details, I haven’t heard anything since,” said Miriam. When Express.co.uk contacted Ms Buck, the MP said she was dealing with “a great many similar, urgent and pressing cases.” Ms Buck explained: “I am making representations to the Foreign Office and appropriate consulates to get assistance. I would like to see a centralised response from the government as for the most part people are simply being told to monitor commercial travel information and look for flights that are increasingly hard or even impossible to find. I totally appreciate how stressful this is for Ms Fenner and the many others in her situation and can assure you I and my team are working flat out on all our cases, including hers.” To make matters worse for those stranded, at a time when social distancing is most pressing, keeping two metres away from others has proved nigh on impossible for those desperately trying to get home. “Everyone was crowding around the sales desk [at the airport] to make sure they didn’t miss the updates and to be right there if they started letting us buy tickets,” explained Miriam. “We were helping each other with the different things we’d all tried – I helped an older group who hadn’t heard about registering their details with the Consular email address, we swapped phones so they could read the information on my screen and I typed the email address into their phone for them. Such little things that you wouldn’t normally think of but very easy to spread germs as everyone was banding together this way. I also saw others sharing phone chargers.” Miriam may have accommodation to turn to in Australia thanks to her family there, but she is worried about her job back in London as well as her young puppy. “I was very sad when it first started to sink in that I couldn’t get home,” she explained. “Mainly for my puppy Millie, I already felt very guilty leaving her just because she’s so young but I was pretty distraught at the idea that I wouldn’t be able to get home to her. It’s very stressful not having a timeframe – how long should I be making my money last? How long should I ask the sitter to care for Millie? I don’t even have enough clothes to stay here indefinitely.”