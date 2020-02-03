Streatham terrorist wore fake bomb vest to ‘die by cop’, a martyr

The convicted terrorist who launched a knife rampage in south London yesterday is the latest Islamist to wear a fake suicide vest in the bid to become a ‘martyr’.

Sudesh Amman wore a replica explosive belt around his chest during Sunday’s terror attack in what has become an increasingly common tactic used by terrorists.

It is believed the use of ‘hoax devices’ – usually comprised of tapped-up water bottles – is a way of ensuring that armed police shoot to kill during the attacks.

Islam clearly forbids suicide, meaning terrorists looking to achieve supposed martyrdom are now finding ‘suicide by cop’ as an appropriate option.

The tactic has been repeated several times since it was infamously utilised by the London Bridge terror attackers in 2017.

Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba all wore fake suicide vests as they murdered eight people.

Redouane created the fake belts using silver tape and plastic bottles inside his east London flat.

As well as ensuring they would be shot dead by armed officers, it also helped to instill fear in members of the public and police, while deterring would-be vigilantes.

During an inquest into the deaths of the attackers, a City of London Police officer said he spotted the devices and believed them to be real.

He said: ‘I thought that I was going to get stabbed and that if it was a viable IED, it was going to explode. I kept firing until that male hit the floor and was neutralised.’

Convicted terrorist Usman Khan also used a fake suicide vest when he carried out a similar knife attack near London Bridge in December 2019.

He stabbed Cambridge graduates Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, to death inside Fishmonger’s Hall before he was shot dead on the bridge by officers.

Earlier this year, a convicted jihadi and another inmate attacked two prison officers after equipped themselves with fake suicide belts and used makeshift knives.

Brusthom Ziamani, 24, attacked the two officers inside HMP Whitemoor in Cambridgeshire.

Ziamani, a follower of radical preacher Anjem Choudary, 52, was found guilty of planning a terror attack in 2015 over a plot to behead a British soldier.

Terrorism expert Raffaello Pantucci, a senior associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies in London, said terrorists using fake suicide vests is a ‘relatively new phenomenon’.

He told MailOnline: ‘It is a relatively new phenomenon, and we have seen it in a few plots since 2015 – mostly in Europe that we know, but of course might have seen them further afield as well.

‘It was referred to in some extremist material – a media outlet close to ISIS called An Nur suggested it as a good approach. But it seems to be something radicals picked up themselves as a good idea.

‘I wonder that part of the reason we have seen it in the UK in so many cases in quick succession is an element of copycatting.

‘After the London Bridge attack of 2017, it was seen as a successful model that others wanted to copy – in the case of Usman Khan and the incident in HMP Whitemoor, you are also talking about people who are from the same Al-Muhajiroun network.

‘Amman appears to not be from this group, but seems to have drawn inspiration from them.

‘I think in the UK in particular we are seeing a chain of events taking place at the moment that are to some degree inspired by each other.’