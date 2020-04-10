Strictly Come Dancing 2020: First contestant ‘revealed’ as ex-contestant drops bombshell

STRICTLY COME DANCING may be off-air at the moment but it hasn’t stopped BBC viewers from wanting to find out what the next series may have in-store later this year. Now, former contestant Chris Ramsey has spoken out on who he thinks might be on this year’s series.

Strictly Come Dancing is one of the most-loved shows on the BBC as it is set to return for its 17th series this autumn. As a new batch of celebrities will take to the famous dance floor later this year, last year’s semi-finalist Chris has revealed he wants fellow comedian Katherine Ryan to sign-up to this year’s show.

Last year’s show saw last-minute replacement Kelvin Fletcher lift the coveted Glitterball Trophy alongside Oti Mabuse. The pair beat EastEnders star Emma Barton and CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual in a close final, which saw the three couples gain their highest scores of the competition. Now, as preparations for this year’s series are already underway, many are already starting to predict who they might see don sequins on the Strictly dance floor. And it seems one contestant from last year has had his say on who he would like to join the show later this year.

Chris Ramsey, who made it all the way to the semi-final with partner Karen Hauer, has revealed which fellow comedian he would like to sign-up. Speaking to the Evening Standard last month, he revealed he would love to see Katherine Ryan take part in the dancing competition. He told the publication: “She would be amazingly good. She’s just purely fierce. She’d be a diva.” However, he added he was doubtful his friend would “ever” sign up – but does he know more than he’s letting on?

It comes as fans are already beginning to speculate who might be on the show when it returns later this year. The show has seen many soap-stars grace the Strictly dance floor over the years and this year looks to be no different. Jack P Shepherd, who plays David Platt in Coronation Street, is currently amongst the favourites of bookmakers to sign-up this year. The Corrie favourite is at 4/5 odds to take part in this year’s edition according to Coral – could he be the latest star from the cobbles to put on his dancing shoes? Harry Aitkenhead of Coral said: “Soap stars are always hugely popular on Strictly and we think another Weatherfield resident could be strutting their stuff on the dancefloor this winter.

“Jack seems absolutely perfect for the show and we make him odds on to be a contestant in the next series,” said Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead. Another star who looks to be making a return to the upcoming series is Jamie Laing, who was forced to pull out of last year’s competition after sustaining a foot injury in the first group number of the series. The Made In Chelsea star was due to be partnered with Oti Mabuse, who later went onto win the competition with Kelvin Fletcher. However, it seems as though Jamie is ready to take to the floor once more but will he be on this year’s line-up?