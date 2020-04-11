Struggling due to coronavirus? New £500 cash crisis grant launches – are you eligible?

A CASH crisis grant has been launched for those who are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Turn2us, a national charity supporting Britons facing financial shocks, has set up the Coronavirus Grant Fund which seeks to provide help to those struggling to make ends meet. The grant will provide a one-off payment of £500, which will not need to be paid back. It is hoped the money will prove a financial lifeline to those who have found themselves in difficult circumstances due to the outbreak.

Thomas Lawson, the Chief Executive of Turn2us, said: “Despite government measures to support people during the coronavirus pandemic, millions of people simply don’t qualify for help and will fall quickly into the hell and stress of financial crisis. “On top of this, those who are eligible for help may have to wait months for the financial support to come through, and at the very least wait a minimum five weeks for Universal Credit. “The Turn2us Coronavirus Grant Fund is designed to get help to people when they need it – now. “We want to stop people from maxing out credit cards, getting into debt with banks and using high street lenders. We urge anyone who fits the criteria to apply for the £500 grant as soon as possible.”

The charity has laid out a simple eligibility criteria for the grant. Those who apply must be a resident of the UK or Republic of Ireland, and be able to demonstrate a loss of income due to COVID-19. The applicant must be over 18 and not currently in further or higher education. And they must have less than £1,000 in savings if a single person, or less than £2,000 if in a couple or a family.

Turn2us has reported one million people approaching the charity for assistance in the last three weeks alone. This, the charity states, is a 520 percent increase in its usual numbers. Turn2us has now taken the decision to ring fence income from a recent fundraising appeal to use within the coronavirus grant. Mr Lawson has encouraged those who are able to donate to help the scheme assist more Britons.

He added: “Based on our own data and insight, we’re expecting the need for this support to grow and grow throughout the course of the lockdown and beyond. We urge anyone who is a financial position to do so, to donate now. “You have the ability to make the most incredible difference. Your contribution will ensure that our grant fund can keep going and prevent as many of your neighbours as possible from falling into financial ruin.” Many people have faced financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which has affected every corner of the nation. Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered all non-essential businesses to close on March 23, in a vital move to stop the spread of coronavirus.