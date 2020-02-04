Student, 8, pays off $4015 lunch debt for SEVEN schools in Washington by selling key chains 

An eight-year-old boy in Washington sold key chains to paid off $4015 of his school district lunch debt after he was inspired by former Seattle Seahawk cornerback Richard Sherman.

Keoni Ching decided to sell key chains for $5 to celebrate ‘Kindness Week’ at Franklin Elementary in Vancouver, where he is a student.

‘We do it every year, once a week and it’s where everybody does kind things to each other,’ the student explained to KGW.

In 2018, Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed a bill that made it so no child could be denied school lunch, regardless of how much debt they might have incurred.

Ching grew inspiration for his plan after hearing about how Richard Sherman paid off lunch debts for schools in Tacoma, Washington, and in California.

‘Because if people don’t have a packed lunch and they don’t have enough lunch money, they will starve,’ Ching added.

He later added: ‘I know a lot of people that eat hot lunch a lot and they run out of money like I did once.’

Ching and his mother, April, started selling the key chains on December 10.

‘When people go above and beyond to do something kind to help others, I think that’s the perfect example of kindness. It doesn’t get any better than that,’ said Lisa Dimurro, the school’s counselor and creator of Kindness Week.

Keoni, a Miami Dolphins fan, explained to CNN that he loves key chains.

‘They look good on my backpack,’ he added.

April Ching added that beyond the Washington school district, they have had to ship the key chains ‘all over the country.’

‘We have sent key chains to Alaska, Rhode Island, Minnesota, Arizona, all over the country,’ April Ching said.

‘There was one lady who said she wanted $100 worth of key chains so that she could just hand them out to people. … There were several people who bought one key chain and gave (Keoni) a hundred bucks. It was absolutely amazing how much support the community showed for his whole project.’

Keoni delivered the check to his school last week, with six other schools getting $500 each of the left over funds once $1000 is paid to Franklin.

School lunch debt has become a major topic when talking about education as some 75 per cent of districts having unpaid student meal debt at the end of the 2017/2018 school year, according to the School Nutrition Association (SNA).

Some 43 per cent of districts with unpaid meal debt reported that the number of students without adequate funds increased last school year.