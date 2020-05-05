Stunning collection of images for Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year awards

Thousands of stunning pictures of food from over 70 countries around the world were submitted for an international photography competition.

Scenes depicted by the entrants included Rohingya children queuing for food, a beekeeper in China carefully removing a honeycomb from a hive and fishermen casting their nets for the harvest in Myanmar.

The judges of the annual Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year awards whittled down the almost 9,000 images to come up with the overall winner.

A heart-wrenching picture of refugee Rohingya children in Bangladesh waiting to collect food was handed the crown of the prestigious award.

Divided between a dozen categories, the overall winning shot – titled After Exodus by Bangladeshi photographer KM Asad – was taken in the vast Rohingya refugee camp, which is home to more than one million people in Cox’s Bazaar, Bangladesh.

The image showing 13 youngsters cramped together in a line, holding metal bowls while waiting for their next meal, also won the Politics of Food category.

Other category winners included luscious shots of prepared food, rustic wine sampling and stacked-up frozen fish taken on a mobile phone.

Fishermen casting their nets on a lake for their morning catch in Myanmar by Zay Yar Lin bagged the Bringing Home the Harvest category, with a honeycomb surrounded by bees in China declared the winner for Xiaodong Sun in the Food in the Field.

Due to coronavirus, the awards ceremony was streamed live online and hosted by former Blur guitarist-turned artisan cheese-maker Alex James.

More traditional depictions of food came with the winner of the Food Stylist section with beautifully presented pale colours of halibut and radish by Nicoe Herft