Stunning hyperlapse sequence captures traveller visiting European cities

A photographer has created a series of stunning motion shots which show his girlfriend travelling across European cities.

Jonas Boardwalker, 27, from Prague in the Czech Republic, has become well-known thanks to his amazing motion shots.

He uses a technique called hyperlapse, which consists of taking several still pictures, which are then edited together, to create a video clip.

Most recently, Jonas created a series of these videos of his girlfriend Inga Shelest, 33, as she visited some of the most famous European cities, including Rome, Paris, Barcelona and Berlin.

Jonas, who has nearly 15,000 followers on Instagram documented Inga’s journey to iconic spots such as the Louvre Museum in Paris and The Sagrada Familia in Barcelona.

Inga is seen at a number of the landmarks during the day and at night.

The Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya, abbreviated as MNAC, the national museum of Catalan art located in Barcelona is shown in the opening shot, followed by The Sagrada Familia.

In Rome, the Colosseum and MAXXI – National Museum of 21st Century Art are two landmarks to make an appearance, along with The Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana and Vatican City.

In Paris, Inga is seen outside the Louis Vuitton Foundation, the Champ de Mars, the Geode Cinema, Les Arenes de Picasso and the Eiffel Tower.

Shots of Berlin include: The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, the Jewish Museum and the Berlin Music College.

Other locations include: the Opera House, Zurich, Switzerland, Lighthouse, Geneva, Switzerland, University of Catania, Sicily, Italy, Blue Lagoon, Comino Island, Malta, Embankment and Wroclaw, Poland.

In Prague, sites visited by Inga include The Head of Franz Kafka, a park called the Vyšehradské sady, the National Theatre and Rudolfinum,

Towards the end of the video, Jonas shows the incredible footage he captured of Neuschwanstein Castle, a 19th-century Romanesque Revival palace on a rugged hill above the village of Hohenschwangau near Füssen in southwest Bavaria, Germany.

The Trevi Fountain in Rome is also shown in all its splendour by night.

Jonas said: ‘Just like all hyperlapses, mine are just a bunch of photos.

‘I started making hyperlapses back in 2017, but it was only videos of buildings.

‘The first hyperlapse with a human, let’s call it a ‘humanlapse’, I made in November 2018 in Berlin.

‘I don’t enjoy the process of filming ‘humanlapses’ at all, it’s a hell of a job, people look at me and at the model like we are idiots.

‘However, I always enjoy the result.’