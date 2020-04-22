Sturgeon reveals Scottish fishing sector has COLLAPSED – £3.5M grant needed to save it

NICOLA STURGEON has pumped a further £3.5million into the Scottish seafood, fishing and aquaculture sectors in a bid to halt the devastating economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Scotland’s First Minister stated that the market for fish and shellfish has effectively collapsed as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Nicola Sturgeon also outlined her Government’s plan to provide millions of pounds in support for fishing vessels over 12 metres. The SNP leader added the Scottish Government has invested nearly £23million into seafood, fishing and aquaculture sectors in total.

Ms Stugeon said: “The second update is about support for our seafood sector. “It is clear that the market for fish and shellfish has effectively collapsed. “That is having a very serious and immediate impact on many of our coastal communities. “The Government is already providing a range of support for the seafood, aquaculture and fishing industries and that includes help for businesses with smaller vessels.

“Today I can announce that we are allocating a further £3.5million of support for fishing vessels of over 12 metres. “That means in total over 1000 businesses will be eligible for support. “It brings our overall package of support for the seafood, fishing and aquaculture sectors to nearly £23million. “Providing that kind of emergency support is essential because it helps to deal with the immediate impact that this virus is having on the economy.”

