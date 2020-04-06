Sturgeon under fire for ‘playing party politics’ with Scotland’s coronavirus battle

NICOLA STRUGEON has been criticised over claims she excluded a world-leading pandemics expert from Scotland’s fight against coronavirus because he is a vocal SNP critic.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to “stop playing party politics” during the coronavirus pandemic because she has so far failed to call on epidemiologist Hugh Pennington to help her government tackle the invisible killer disease. Professor Pennington, an emeritus professor of bacteriology at the University of Aberdeen, Scotland, is an outspoken critic of Ms Sturgeon and her Scottish National Party’s (SNP) push for independence.

Political expert Tom Gallagher warned Professor Pennington could be excluded from future work to tackle COVID-19 due to his “antipathy for independence”. Writing for think tank ThinkScotland, he said: “She is determined that there ought to be a customised approach to the crisis and has even set up a council of medical experts, recalling the council of economic experts established by Salmond. “It made no difference to the performance of a sagging economy and it is unlikely that her expert forum will be catalytic, especially since there are depressing reports that experts with real knowledge of pandemics, not least the epidemiologist Hugh Pennington, are likely to be excluded due to their antipathy for independence.”

Ms Sturgeon’s recent appointment of Catherine Calderwood as Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer has also come under fire because she is a “gynaecologist without a scientific background”. Jamie Blackett, writing for the Telegraph said: “A further threat to national cohesion is Sturgeon’s insistence on giving Catherine Calderwood, Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer – a gynaecologist without a scientific background – parity with Sir Patrick Vallance and Dr Chris Whitty. “There is now a plan for a rival advisory group to give ‘bespoke’ scientific advice for Scotland.

“Ironically Scotland does have a world leading epidemiologist in Professor Hugh Pennington but Pennington, who has been a vocal critic of the SNP, has not been included. “He is dismissive of Sturgeon’s idea. He points out that scientists always disagree and believes that the UK needs a single scientific group that argues internally. “History will not judge Sturgeon kindly unless she stops playing politics and starts behaving like a statesman.”

Critics also took to Twitter to question Ms Sturgeon’s judgement. One said: “I would ask why we’re not asking Professor Hugh Pennington for help and guidance through this, he is surely one of the most decorated academics in this field.” Another said: “Scotland’s very own Professor Hugh Pennington is a world-leading epidemiologist. Why then is @NicolaSturgeon instead using a Gynaecologist as her Coronavirus expert?”

One posted: “Why aren’t the SNP administration using the talents of Professor Hugh Pennington? Surely he should have an important role to play?” A Twitter user added: “This is one example of how deeply damaging is the divisive petty separatist @theSNP agenda.