‘Subliminal tension’ in Prince Harry & William’s body language as Meghan smiles ‘rigidly’

THE Duke and Duchess of Sussex bade farewell to royal life at a Commonwealth Day service yesterday where Meghan smiled through palpable tension. Amid the splendour of Westminster Abbey, the Sussexes made their last official appearance as working members of the Firm.

They were expected to return to Canada, where they have left their 10-month-old son Archie, within hours of the colourful service. It featured performances by Craig David and Alexandra Burke, an address by boxer Anthony Joshua, and a reading by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was accompanied by his pregnant fiancée Carrie Symonds.

It came at the end of a brief flurry of final duties for Harry and Meghan before they close their Buckingham Palace office and quit their senior royal roles on March 31 after just 22 months of marriage and 27 months of joint duties. Inside the Abbey, full to the rafters to celebrate the annual day for the 54-nation Commonwealth, Meghan, 38, was all smiles in a glamorous green Emilia Wickstead dress with an asymmetric cape and a netted William Chambers hat. She waved to the Brownies as she and Harry walked to their seats next to the Earl and Countess of Wessex. Harry, 35, smiled too but he looked tense at times.

Unlike last year, the pair were shown to their seats rather than gathering with senior Royals and walking in the Queen’s procession. An unexplained last-minute change also saw the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive separately. There was a brief greeting between what had once been known as the Fab Four. Meghan mouthed “Hi” and gave a small wave to William and Kate as they took their seats in the row in front. Kate, in a burgundy Catherine Walker coat and a hat by Sally-Ann Provan, said “Hello Meghan” with a smile, as William added “Hello, hello,” and his brother smiled back at him and said “hello”.

But that was the end of their chat and eye contact. In the second row Prince Edward regaled Harry and Meghan with stories but his wife, Sophie, looked away and avoided conversation. The royal ladies curtsied for the Queen when she arrived with Prince Charles and Camilla. Meghan, smiling, gave an extra curtsy for her father-in-law. Earlier, as the royals arrived they were introduced to a line of dignitaries including Mr Johnson, but there was no handshaking in line with Abbey policy following the coronavirus outbreak.

Prince Charles opted for an Indian-style “namaste” as he was introduced to guests. William told Lord Howell, the President of the Royal Commonwealth Society: “It’s very odd not shaking hands, I try my best to hold my hands like that,” he laughed as he clasped and held them against his waist. Harry bumped elbows with singer Craig David but Meghan hugged the performer. As the Sussexes went out of the Great West Door, Meghan crouched to chat to children handing out bouquets. Harry waved at wellwishers inside the gates and held hands with his wife on their way to the car – to be driven away to a life outside the Firm.

It was impossible to miss the tension and sadness in Harry’s body language as he made his last appearance in the UK before moving to Canada, writes Judi James. Ushering Meghan from the car and holding her in their signature handclasp, he managed to look reasonably assured. But the moment they dropped hands to make their entrance in the abbey, his unsmiling facial expression was matched by his self-comfort rituals of a partial arm barrier and then the clutching of his wedding ring – suggesting where he now sees his support and comfort.

His wife’s smile appeared slightly rigid, but Harry’s lop-sided smile as he greeted their hosts suggested mixed emotions and some anxiety. Hitting his hands together as he went down the line-up was a gesture of impatience – and it was easy to see why as the Cambridges arrived. Kate and William showed no visible signs of tension, but William’s trait of putting one hand to the middle of his jacket perfectly mirrored Harry’s partial barrier gesture, hinting at some matching subliminal tension from both brothers. It was easier to see some authentic warmth from Harry towards Kate as he used an open-mouthed “hi”, although the smile became thinner as he greeted William, who quickly turned to the front again to talk to his wife.