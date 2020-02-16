Sudan agrees to hand over ex-president Omar al-Bashir to face genocide and war crimes charges

Sudan has agreed to hand ousted president Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court to face genocide and war crimes charges.

The country’s transitional authorities and rebel groups agreed the handover of the former leader today, who also allegedly ordered mass killings in the Darfur region.

Al-Bashir was overthrown by the military in April following a popular uprising and has since been held in jail in the country’s capital, Khartoum, on charges of corruption and killing protesters.

Mohammed Hassan al-Taishi, a member of the Sovereign Council and a government negotiator, said the council agreed with rebel groups in Darfur to hand over those wanted by the International Criminal Court to face justice in The Hague.

Al-Taishi did not say when they would transfer al-Bashir and others wanted by the ICC, and the transitional administration would need to ratify the ICC’s Rome Statute to allow for the transfer of the former president to The Hague.

He spoke in a news conference in South Sudan’s capital, Juba where the government and rebels held talks to end the country’s decades-long civil war.

In the Darfur conflict, rebels among the territory’s ethnic Central African community launched an insurgency in 2003, complaining of discrimination and oppression by the Arab-dominated Khartoum government.

The government responded with a scorched earth assault of aerial bombings and unleashed the rebel group that supported them, the Janjaweed. Up to 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million driven from their homes.

Along with al-Bashir, the ICC has indicted two other senior figures in his regime – Abdel-Rahim Muhammad Hussein, who was interior and defence minister during much of the conflict, and Ahmed Haroun, a senior security chief at the time who last month was named by al-Bashir to run the ruling National Congress Party.

Al-Bashir also oversaw the country’s second brutal civil war, where an estimated two million were killed by either conflict, famine or disease, and a further four million were displaced.