Super Bowl heroics pave the way for mega deal for Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is the Chief who became king after a Super Bowl for the ages.

The Kansas City quarterback, just 24, pulled off a 21-point, seven-minute turnaround and led his side to a stunning 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Following the traditional trip to Disneyworld, Mahomes will sit down to discuss a new contract. He will not be short of bargaining power.

On a thrilling night in Miami, when all seemed lost against a marauding 49ers defence, the talented Texan turned the game on its head.

The comeback was not improbable because Mahomes has been masterminding them all season. Now the man whose agent provided the inspiration for Jerry Maguire can demand his bosses show him the money.

Chiefs officials will need no reminding that with Mahomes tied to a new deal, they could enjoy a decade of dominance.

Mahomes was relaxed when questioned about it.

‘That’s stuff that’s handled by others,’ he said. ‘I want to be in Kansas City a long time. I want to win a lot of football games.’

What will follow is likely to be the biggest contract in NFL history, and it would be richly deserved for a man with the world at his feet.

Before kick-off, a collection of the competition’s greatest players gathered as part of its 100-year celebrations. Among the quarterback group was New England Patriots star Tom Brady, who has six Super Bowl rings, and 49ers legend Joe Montana, who has four.

Few would bet against Mahomes joining such illustrious company because he has time on his side.

The Chiefs’ playmaker has been in the league for three years. Last year he won the league MVP, while this year he was the Super Bowl MVP.

He is the man whose method is the miraculous.

In October, he dislocated a kneecap and returned to action three weeks later. In January’s play-offs, he overturned deficits of 24 and 10 points. That is why anyone who thought the game was up as the clock ticked down with the 49ers seemingly dominant should have been laughed out of the Hard Rock Stadium.

Vegas has already installed the Chiefs as favourites for next year’s big show. This was the first Super Bowl since 2016 not to feature Brady’s Patriots.

As the 2010s belonged to the Pats, the 2020s may well be the decade of Mahomes’ Chiefs if the deal, as expected, gets done.

Chiefs’ Andy Reid, 61, picked up his first Super Bowl as a head coach after a career spent suffering heartbreak.

Reid was on fine form when asked how he had celebrated. ‘I didn’t spend the night with the trophy,’ he said. ‘I spent it with my trophy wife.’