Supermarket couples rule explained – pairs not allowed in Waitrose, Tesco or Sainsbury’s

SUPERMARKETS such as Tesco, Asda, Sainbury’s and Waitrose have been imposing social distancing rules amid coronavirus rules. Are couples allowed in stores? What are the rules?

Waitrose has banned couples all together amid coronavirus social distancing. The retailer said only one person from each household will be allowed in store.

A statement said: “In line with the government’s guidance on social distancing we’re asking customers to help us manage the number of people in our shops – by sending only one member of the household to do their shopping, if they possibly can. “While this won’t be possible for everybody, we are very grateful for our customers’ support in this difficult situation.” Police in different areas have advised just one person from any given house hold is to shop at once. Stafford Local Policing Team said: “The supermarket stores around Stafford have asked if you can please give consideration to just one member of your family to do the shopping.

“They are working on a one in one out system to allow for social distancing whilst people shop.” Are other supermarket’s imposing the same rules as Waitrose? ASDA had told customers: “If possible, it would help us greatly if you could bring fewer family members when visiting our stores. “This will help us maintain social distancing guidelines we already have in place.”

However, they have no implemented hard and fast rules. Tesco customers on Twitter have claimed they have not been allowed in the store as couples. One wrote: “@Tesco It seems we can’t go in as a couple anymore.” Another said: “Went to my local shop yesterday was quiet but clear signs saying one person only.”

Sainsbury’s seem to be running a similar policy. One shopper revealed: “When I was waiting to go into the Sainsbury’s At Cameron toll, a couple in front Were told only one off then were allowed in.” (sic) On the other hand, many are complaining about supermarkets letting couples and families in. One tweeted: “Been to Sainsbury’s. For some inexplicable reason people are still going shopping in couples. I was glad to see staff asking one person to wait outside or to take a separate trolley.”