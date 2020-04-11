Supermarket online orders are being cancelled by banks causing many to lose delivery slots

BRITONS attempting to undertake their online supermarket shopping are facing issues with their banks which could see their deliveries cancelled.

The UK Government lockdown which has advised people to remain indoors as much as possible, has led many to turn to online shopping to avoid leaving the house. The service is particularly vital for the elderly and vulnerable groups who have been instructed to shield themselves and not leave the house at all.

However, for those making online deliveries for the first time, chaos can ensue. This is because some banks have mistakenly raised the transactions as suspected fraud, and have therefore cancelled orders. The flaw in the security system means many have been left without vital items. Many took to Twitter to flag the issue with their banks. One social media user wrote: “Morrisons – wondering if you can help? My 71 year old mum who is self-isolating just had her online shop cancelled due to a bank error.

“How can I get her shopping? She was relying on it being delivered.” A second said: “Lloyds Bank – my card has been blocked as I’ve been doing all my shopping online. In 12 week isolation due to immune compromised toddler. “Been trying to call every hour today and your phone system just says it’s too busy. How am I supposed to purchase food online?” And a third wrote: “Absolutely awful, had an online delivery made yesterday and it got cancelled overnight because my bank thought it was fraud. No food for us!”

For many elderly customers, this may be the first time they are shopping online. This means their transactions could be highlighted by the bank as usual, and stopped to protect their money. Nationwide responded to the issue, saying it understood customer problems. A spokesman said: “Online card fraud is one of the biggest types of fraud in the UK, which is why we have protections in place to help prevent our members from falling victim.

“We appreciate this can be frustrating, especially at the current time when online food slots are hard to come by, but it is important we continue to protect our members and their money.” Nationwide challenges payments through two factor authentication due to the law, to prevent fraudsters taking advantage of hard-earned money. The building society said whilst it was not possible for someone to phone ahead of making a payment to confirm their transaction was not fraud, a one time passcode via text would help clear up any uncertainty. The spokesperson added: “While many payments to the supermarkets in this case are genuine, we do still see fraudsters attempting to use the same store, so it is important we still provide a level of challenge.”