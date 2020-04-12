Supermoon 2020: NASA scientist explains ‘perfect’ conditions to spot pink moon – VIDEO

A NASA scientist has explained exactly why it is the “perfect time” to see the Supermoon on Tuesday night.

NASA lunar scientist Sarah Noble explained that the Moon’s orbit around the earth is not a perfect circle and as a result of this the Moon can appear closer than normal at different points throughout the year. Ms Noble stated that tonight, on Tuesday evening, the Moon is “close to us at perigee” and this is referred to as a Supermoon.

Ms Noble said: “One thing I’ve been doing lately is staring at the Moon and it’s the perfect time. “April 7 is a Full Moon and this Full Moon just happens to be a Supermoon. “What does that mean? “Well, the Moon’s orbit around the Earth isn’t quite a perfect circle, it’s a little bit of an ellipse, which means sometimes the Moon is a little bit closer to us and sometimes it’s a little bit further away.

“When a Full Moon happens while the Moon is close to us at perigee, some folks call that a Supermoon. “Which just means that because it’s closer to us it will look a little bit bigger and a little bit brighter in the sky than when it’s further away. “But don’t worry, it’s still more than six feet so you can safely have a playdate.” Earlier today, Dr Emily Drabek-Maunder of Greenwich University, explained the supermoon can be viewed all night, during an interview on Radio 4’s Today Programme.

Dr Drabek-Maunder said: “Well, the nice thing about the supermoon is that you are able to see it all night.” She added: “You will be able to see it all night and its fullest point will be about 3.35am. “It will not set until the sun rises tomorrow morning, so about 7am.” Dr Drabek-Maunder also provided an insight on why the event is called the pink supermoon.