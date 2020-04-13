Supermoon tonight: Is the Supermoon tonight? Why is the Moon so bright?

A SUPERMOON lit up the skies last night, bathing the planet in its cold glow – but can you still see the Supermoon tonight?

The Supermoon came exceptionally close to Earth last night, marking the biggest and brightest Full Moon of the year. The Supermoon appeared during the April Pink Moon and so-called lunar perigee, or the lowest point in the Moon’s elliptic orbit of Earth.

The Moon reached the point of lunar perigee last night at about 7.10pm BST (6.10pm UTC). The Pink Moon then peaked in brightness earlier today (April 8) when the Moon aligned with the Sun in a straight line. The peak occurred at about 4.35am BST (3.35am UTC) and the peak only lasted a brief moment.

However, if you missed the Supermoon last night, the good news is you can still look up tonight. A Full Moon always appears full to the naked eye for about three days centred on the peak. Here in the UK, the Moon has already disappeared for the day under the horizon. When viewed from London, the lunar orb will return at about 8.23pm BST. Look to the east-southeast horizon later tonight to see the Moon creep over up again.

Although the term Supermoon is not a scientific one, it is loosely defined as a Full Moon within 90 percent of lunar perigee.

NASA said: “The Moon orbits in an ellipse that brings it closer to and farther from Earth. “At its closest point, it is 226,000 miles from Earth and the full Moon appears about 17 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than the faintest Moon of the year.” NASA scientist Kelsey Young said: “The trick is, just after sunrise, look to the east and it will be visible all the way until sunrise when it will set in the west.”

Thousands of people who watched the Supermoon race across the skies last night were mesmerised by the spectacle. Madison Welch said on Twitter: “The Moon tonight from our back garden… definitely looks bigger than usual tonight and so bright! @NASA #supermooon #PinkMoon” Another person said: “If you’re looking for something cool to do while staying at home due to coronavirus, go out and look up at the sky. “Tonight’s Pink Supermoon will the largest of the year, just less pink. “Spiritually, the Pink Moon always signifies rebirth and renewal. #supermooon #PinkMoon”

A third person said: “Would sacrifice my sleep to see this again, last night’s Supermoon.” According to NASA, an April Full Moon will not come this close to Earth again for at least 18 years. The US space agency said on Twitter: “The first Supermoon of the year was on March 9 and today is the second. “This Supermoon is closer to the Earth than the Full Moon on March 9. “The next Supermoon will occur on April 27, 2021.”

