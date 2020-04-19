Surgeon General Jerome Adams says there is ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

Surgeon General Jerome Adams has said there was ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ but that America will never return to the same type of ‘normal’ after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Adams said that data suggests parts of the country like New York and New Jersey are flattening their curve and that data out of Italy and Spain shows they are coming down from theirs.

If Americans keep following social distancing rules, the country will follow suit but recovery depends entirely on people staying at home, he said.

It was a less sinister tone than over the weekend, when Adams said this coming week would be ‘this generation’s 9/11 or Pearl Harbor’ and the ‘saddest of many’s lives.’

More than 12,000 Americans have died from the virus and there are more than 380,000 infections with the apex still an estimated nine days away.

Dr. Adams said on Tuesday that while he still believes it will be a ‘tough week’, the data is optimistic.

The @Surgeon_General Dr. Jerome Adams tells our @GStephanopoulos: “There is a light at the end of the this tunnel.” https://t.co/nizZpxrGav pic.twitter.com/lwDlg5kyXq

‘This is going to be an incredibly sad and hard week but we’ve had tough times in this country before.

‘We always come out of it stronger. The good news is when you look at Italy and Spain, they’re seeing cases come down.

‘The American people have the power to change the trajectory of this pandemic if we come together,’ he said.

He repeated Dr. Anthony Fauci’s suggestion that the US will never return to the ‘normal’ it knew before the pandemic swept the nation, but that in some ways, life could resume at the end of April.

‘We know that normal is going to be a different normal, whenever we do reopen.

‘We will be able to get back to some normalcy. There is a light at the end of this tunnel, if we keep doing the right thing for the rest of this month, we can start to slowly reopen in some places,’ he said, adding he felt ‘a lot more optimistic’.

‘I’m seeing mitigation work. I’m so impressed,’ he said.

Dr. Adams said that while early projections suggested the US could see as many 100,000 deaths, the reality may be far fewer.

‘Initially we were looking at an array of projections based on best guesses. Now, we have data.

‘The facts tell us China and South Korea are starting to reopen, Italy and Spain are on the down slopes, Washington and California are flattening their curves.

‘The most important thing is to really focus on 30 days to slow the spread.

‘We need you to continue doing your part. Over 90 percent of the country is actually doing the right thing right now,’ he said.

Dr. Adams said cell phone data showed that the majority of Americans were staying home.

He resisted suggesting a 50-state lockdown order and said people who were following the rules deserved more credit.

‘I actually think there’s a lot of talk about [a national quarantine] but not enough about the fact that cell phone data that’s publicly available shows most people are doing the right thing and staying home.

‘People are making the right choice. This is what it comes down to. It’s a the community level,’ he said.

In a different interview with Today, Dr. Adams said the virus had ‘humbled’ many of the decision-makers in government who were not prepared for it.

‘Many people at all levels just did not expect something like this to happen at this magnitude.

‘So there are many lessons learned. This virus has humbled many of us. We will backtrack and try to figure out how to improve,’ he said, adding that he believes the White House was making preparations for the virus for longer than it has been given credit for.

‘There were preparations going on the entire time. There was work going on behind the scenes.

‘This virus has humbled many of us and what I’m focused on now is helping the American people work out what to do now moving forward. We’re seeing many places across the country level out the hospitalizations, ICU, their death rates. We know mitigation works,’ he said.

Dr. Adams resisted confirming whether or not New York has hit its peak – as data suggests – and says he does not want to give anyone false hope.

‘I don’t want to say they have hit their peak yet because sometimes places will come down for a little bit and come back up again.

‘People called me an alarmist when I told places a few weeks ago to pull out of elective surgeries, when I was telling people don’t take the N95 medical masks because they aren’t helpful for the general public to prevent them from getting coronavirus but they are needed for healthcare workers.

‘I have told people this was coming and so now it’s important for everyone to do their part and lower demand so we can move supplies to where they’re needed to make sure my colleagues, my health care workers, my friends are getting what they need to be able to protect themselves,’ he said.

Dr. Adams said that while he is urging people to stay at home at all costs, in Wisconsin, where there is an election, anyone who goes out to vote should wear a mask or a face covering.

‘If you can vote remotely, I’m not familiar with what other options they have available, if you can’t, maintain 6ft of distance between you and the next person and please consider wearing a cloth facial covering you can make one out of household items for just a few minutes, to protect our neighbors.

‘If you go out in Wisconsin to vote, please wear one to protect your neighbor. We are all in this together,’ he said.

On Monday night, Dr. Anthony Fauci told Americans to brace for the reality that life as they knew it will never return.

”If “back to normal” means acting like there never was a coronavirus problem, I don’t think that’s going to happen until we do have a situation where you can completely protect the population [with a vaccine].

‘We will go back gradually to the point [where] we can function as a society. You’re absolutely right.

‘If you want to get to pre-coronavirus, that might not ever happen in the sense of the fact that the threat is there,’ he said.

A vaccine is still months away, but there are scores of therapies in treatments that are currently being tested and studied to determine their effectiveness.

President Donald Trump then stepped back to the podium to offer his own insights on the question, declaring that he has ‘total confidence’ in companies working on vaccines.

He also suggested that the US economy will come back even stronger than it was before, thanks to the ‘tremendous stimulus we are giving’.

Asked whether federal social distancing guidelines will be lifted on April 30 as planned, Trump declined to comment.

But he did say that those restrictions have ‘exceeded expectations’ for slowing the spread of COVID-19 in eight states.

Drone footage shows inmates in hazmat suits digging graves on NYC’s Hart Island suggesting that coronavirus victims could already be being temporarily buried there, as morgues across the city continue to overflow and the death toll ticks up.

Drone footage taken on Thursday – which is the day bodies are buried there every week – by The Hart Island Project shows inmates in hazmat suits digging graves on the island, possibly for victims of the virus which has claimed more than 3,400 lives across New York City and sickened more than 72,000. Ordinarily prisoners are seen digging in their prison uniforms.

Mayor Bill de Blasio did not confirm whether burials for coronavirus victims had been or would take place there but told reporters Monday: ‘We may well be dealing with temporary burials so we can then deal with each family later.

‘Obviously, the place we have used historically is Hart Island.’

On Tuesday, there was cops and back-hoes on the island but no inmates were seen.

In a normal week, 25 bodies are buried there. According to Jason Kersten, a spokesman at the Department of Correction, which oversees the island, that number has risen to 72 since the end of March, when the virus exploded in New York City.

Hart Island is ordinarily used to bury unidentified or unclaimed bodies. It was used for bodies after the Spanish Flu.

Public officials sparked panic and disgust this week by claiming some of the dead would be temporarily buried in public parks across the city.

That suggestion, made by councilman Mark Levine, has since been dismissed but the question of what to do with the escalating body count remains pertinent.

Mark Levine, a Manhattan council representative, tweeted on Monday: ‘Trenches will be dug for 10 caskets in a line. It will be done in a dignified, orderly and temporary manner. But it will be tough for NYers to take.’

The comments caused a stir, prompting Levine to clarify his remarks by saying he understood any temporary burials would be carried out on Hart Island rather than public parks.

He added: ‘I have spoken to many folks in City gov’t today, and received unequivocal assurance that there will be *no* burials in NYC Parks.

‘All have stated clearly that if temporary interment should be needed it will be done on Hart Island.’

The mayor’s spokeswoman, Freddi Goldstein, stressed that the city government was not considering using local parks as cemeteries. But she added that Hart Island, where around one million New Yorkers are already buried in mass graves, may be used ‘for temporary burials, if the need grows’.

Interments of coronavirus fatalities on the island may already have taken place.

One former Rikers Island inmate who spent five months working on the island until February this year has also told of the grim operation that goes on there.

Vincent Mingalone said in a voiceover of the video that he worked as a team of around seven men who formed a supply chain to move the bodies from a truck to the mass grave every Thursday.

They were stacked three deep and then covered with sand and soil.

Mingalone said that he is now worried about whether there will actually be enough inmates willing to do the job. When he was incarcerated, he said no one else volunteered to do the work because they viewed it as ‘ghoulish’ or ‘dirty’ and because it was low paid compared to other prison jobs.

Since the pandemic erupted, 1,000 inmates have been released from Riker’s Island, leaving fewer people to bury the bodies when they keep piling up.

Mingalone said: ‘My concern was, they released a lot of sentenced inmates.

‘So I don’t know if they’re going to get the inmate labor.

‘Even when it was a full house, a lot didn’t volunteer.

‘They thought it was ghoulish, they thought it was a dirty job.

‘It was one of the lower paying jobs compared to maybe working the car wash or cleaning or any of the other outside clearance jobs.

‘A lot of people didn’t want that job.

‘Now it’s going to be slim pickings because a lot of inmates have all been released because of this pandemic,’ he said.

The island is home to the city’s potter’s field, a cemetery for people with no next of kin or whose families cannot arrange funerals.

Over the last 160 years Hart Island has been a Union Civil War prisoner-of-war camp, a psychiatric institution, tuberculosis sanatorium and a potter’s field burial site.

Since 1861 more than a million people have been buried there, with trucks still arriving at the site twice a week from morgues across New York.

One there inmates from Rikers Island are paid 50c an hour to act as pallbearers and bury the dead.

The dead are interred in trenches, with babies placed in coffins, which are stacked in groups of 1,000, measuring five coffins deep and usually in 20 rows.

Adults are placed in larger pine boxes arranged according to size and stacked in sections of 150, measuring three coffins deep in two rows.

Since the first decade of the 21st century there are fewer than 1,500 burials a year at Hart Island.

Hunt, who has documented Hart Island, added that help would be needed from the military when it came time to reunite families with the deceased.

On Monday morning, nine bodies were seen being loaded into trucks outside Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn.

The video is narrated by a Rikers Island inmate who previously was part of the burial detail.

The narrator said during the footage: ‘What did this person do in life that they ultimately wound up here alone? All we know is a name and a date of death.’

Hart Island, off the Bronx’s east shore, could serve as a site for temporary interment, according to an OCME planning document for dealing with a surge of deaths from a pandemic.

