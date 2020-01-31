Surveillance footage shows moment getaway van speeds away from Mexico City jail

Mexico City officials revealed surveillance footage Thursday showing the escape of the chief financial officer for Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán’s old cartel and two other members of the organization, who fled prison earlier this week.

A security camera at the Reclusorio Sur prison in the capital city’s borough of Xochimilco captured the moment when two guards stepped inside a white getaway van on early on Wednesday.

Instead of checking the vehicle, a correction officer opened the exit gate before the van sped off at 5:50am with Victor Manuel ‘El Vic’ Félix Beltrán, 32, who oversaw the finances of Sinaloa Cartel under the direction of El Chapo’s sons. Also missing are fellow cartel members Luis Fernando Meza and Yael Osuna.

Another video showed the vehicle’s escape through the city, making its way through traffic before sunrise.

Officials said the van was scheduled to drop off an unidentified sick prisoner at Rubén Leñero Hospital. Once the cartel members were dropped off at an unknown location, the sick inmate was reportedly taken to the hospital as planned.

Sources told Mexican newspaper El Universal that three correction officers have admitted to playing a role in helping the prison break.

Another news outlet reported that at least eight guards were detained and that a total of 22 had been interviewed.

It was also reported that an anonymous person contacted the city’s 911 emergency line at 3:48pm Thursday and said three suspicious men in black t-shirts had exited a blue car and entered a two-story house in the Mexico City borough of Iztacalco.

Rosa Icela Rodríguez, interior minister for the federal district’s government, said five prisoners and three guards were seen moving through the penitentiary’s first and second zones between 9pm Tuesday and 1am Wednesday. That video was not released due to the ongoing investigation.

Government officials asked for the resignations of the prison warden and the director of security and several prison guards.

‘El Vic’, Meza and Osuna are all awaiting extradition to the United States where El Chapo is serving a life sentence.

The trio walked out of their unlocked cells and passed through five unlocked doors.

They sneaked out through a window where the protective metal bars were broken.

The fugitives also had access to pliers that were used to cut through a barbwire fence before they climbed over a wall with a ladder. The escapees then walked over to the getaway van before disappearing.

El Vic and Meza are both from Culiacán, Sinaloa, while Osuna is from Nayarit.

Guzmán’s children, collectively known as ‘Los Chapitos’, enhanced their family’s near-mythical outlaw reputation in October when hundreds of heavily-armed Sinaloa Cartel henchmen poured into Culiacán to rescue one of El Chapo’s detained son, Ovidio Guzmán, briefly taking hostage the city of a million people.

Guzmán himself escaped from two high-security prisons in Mexico but was eventually captured and extradited to the United States.

Last year, he was sentenced to life in prison without parole and moved to a high security facility in Colorado after being convicted in a U.S. court of smuggling tons of drugs to the United States over a colorful, decades-long career.