Surveillance video captures runner being attacked by pitbull in Chicago

This is the terrifying moment a runner was forced to scale a fence to get away from a pitbull that was attacking him.

Surveillance camera footage from a home on a street in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood captured the moment the pitbull managed to break free of its leash and muzzle while out walking with its owner.

The footage captured the dog going to the bathroom on a tree as the male runner jogged past on the sidewalk.

The dog started to become aggressive and lunged repeatedly at the man as he ran past with his headphones in.

The runner appeared to be oblivious to the dog’s aggression.

It wasn’t until after the dog broke free from its muzzle that the runner turned back to see the pitbull lunging at him.

The man could be seen trying to shield himself from the pitbull with his arms as the owner tried to contain the dog.

The female owner tried repeatedly to put the muzzle back on the pitbull before it lunged again at the runner.

Eventually, the runner scaled a front gate to get away from the pitbull.

The surveillance cameras captured the dog running across the street in front of several cars.

At one point, he ran for another man who managed to jump into his car before the dog could lunge at him.

Meanwhile, the runner remained behind the gate while he called police.

He suffered several bite marks to his arms but ultimately did not press charges against the woman.