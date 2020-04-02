Sweden is vigilant while making anti-virus measures

“The Swedish government has been cautious while implementing every policy mapped out to fight against the global pandemic of COVID-19,” said Yang Li, a Chinese working as the Regional Manager of China at Jonkoping University in Sweden.

The measures that are being carried out consist of a minimum 30-day embargo on inbound trips from countries and regions outside the European Union, home isolation, and the shift to online education.

Furthermore, the Swedish government has also pledged to finance those whose incomes have been affected by home isolation.

“Data and policies in Sweden are very transparent. However, the government is cautious about making any decisions that may restrict the mobility of its people and impose a negative impact on the economy, while managing to prevent and control the epidemic,” Yang said.

“Therefore,” she continued, “the government modifies policies in response to the situation, and no decisions are made once and for all.”

According to Yang, to prevent the public from overwhelming the country’s finite health system, the policies are designed to give priority to those who need clinical treatments the most.

“Different from Chinese people, citizens in Sweden rarely visit hospitals so long as the disease is not severe,” the manager explained.

In this sparsely populated nation, the government’s primary policy is to dissuade people from gathering in large groups to reduce the chances of transmissions.

“Despite pandemic percussions, life seems normal. For instance, there has been no shortage of daily supplies, though the shelves of toilet rolls and staple foods in local supermarkets empty occasionally,” said Yang.

Yet, the real problem is the protective medical necessities. However, some indigenous producers have already reinstalled assembly lines to embark on making face masks.

While undergoing the pandemic in a foreign country, Yang said that she will continue to work and stay in Sweden.

“Based on my knowledge, few Chinese in Sweden chose to return to China, because on the one hand, we still need to serve the overseas Chinese students who remain in the country, and on the other hand, home isolation isn’t hard in Sweden. Therefore, we opt to stay where we are,” Yang said.