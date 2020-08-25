Swimming ban lifted at Wexford beaches after E.Coli levels recede

The council said the water is “once again of its usual excellent standard”.
‘DO NOT SWIM’ notices have been lifted from four Wexford beaches after fresh tests recorded samples that were “within normal ranges”.
Last week the public had been advised against swimming at Ballymoney, Duncannon, Morriscastle and Booley Bay beaches due to the presence of E. Coli in the water.
It’s believed that heavy rains may have contributed to higher levels of E. Coli and Intestinal Enterococci.
In an update this morning, the council said that this notice has now been removed from all four beaches and that the water is “once again of its usual excellent standard”.
Duncannon beach, Co. Wexford.