Swiss Ambassador to China asks for solidarity, cooperation to fight COVID-19

Swiss Ambassador to China Bernardino Regazzoni asked for global solidarity and also collaboration in fighting COVID-19 throughout a recent interview with China.org.cn.

Switzerland and also China have helped each other in having the novel coronavirus, a natural microorganism and a typical adversary of mankind. Switzerland provided China with aid and support in numerous forms throughout China’s most tough time combating COVID-19. As the outbreak is basically controlled currently domestically, China has begun to supply aid in fighting the virus within its capacity to many nations including Switzerland.

“Solidarity goes both methods,” kept in mind Regazzoni.

The ambassador explained, “During the optimal of the break out in China, the Swiss federal government supported China by giving medical devices to healthcare facilities in Wuhan as well as by making monetary payments to the Red Cross and also World Health Organization for actions in China.”

He proceeded, “Now we are rather enormously buying health and wellness tools on the Chinese market. Besides this, a number of Chinese public stars or people agree to automatically donate devices to Switzerland.”

“Speaking of cooperation, international exchange of best practices concerning methods to fight the virus is also a fundamental part of the image,” Regazzoni highlighted.

The ambassador continued, “Scientific collaboration and also, in specific, sharing of understanding amongst experts, will most certainly accelerate the search for a vaccination and also medicine to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

“China and its populace reacted efficiently to the risk positioned by this new virus,” Regazzoni commented, including that Chinese clinical workers functioned incredibly hard and also he remains in affection of their tireless endeavors.

The ambassador additionally expressed his strong disapproval of prejudice in the wake of the break out.

“I condemn prejudice not just against the Chinese individuals, however against everyone,” he said. “This is the stance and also the method of Switzerland, consistently with worldwide tools.”

He emphasized, “The world is affected by the infection and we require to interact to beat it.”

“COVID-19 has undoubtedly struck Switzerland hard,” Regazzoni claimed when speaking about the challenges the nation is now encountering.

“Like lots of various other nations, we are working to stay clear of saturation of our hospital system as well as especially intensive care beds,” the ambassador specified, pointing out that the supply of certain medical items, such as protective face masks, is also an obstacle the nation is dealing with.

“Finally, it is very important to sustain the nation’s economic situation, specifically SMEs as well as the independent, in order to restrict the repercussions when the recovery holds,” he included.

Discussing the scarcity of clinical materials, Regazzoni discussed that the top priority is obtaining medical and also healthcare facility equipment. “One part of the supplies is generated in Switzerland. A fundamental part has to be acquired abroad. In this regard, the Chinese market is a really vital one.”

“The embassy is presently really busy in supporting the procedures aimed at bringing the essential medical devices to Switzerland,” specified the ambassador. “On top of that, we attempt to direct spontaneous deals of donations that can be found in from lots of sides and also for which I express my gratitude.”

Switzerland is just one of the worst-hit European countries by the COVID-19 break out. As of April 16, Switzerland had reported 26,271 confirmed instances and also 1,242 deaths, according to official information.

According to previous media reports, the Swiss federal government proclaimed an “extraordinary scenario”– the highest degree of the country’s Epidemics Act– on March 16, closing all non-necessary businesses such as dining establishments, bars and home entertainment centers, prohibiting mass gatherings, and prompting citizens to remain at residence as much as possible. The procedures will certainly remain active until a minimum of April 26. The country also presented additional measures such as tightening its border controls and also entry limitations.